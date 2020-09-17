I chose not to make picks last week as I wanted to see how things played out among the high school ranks and see another week of college football as well. But after watching the Sun Belt dominate the Big 12 last week, I’m even less confident in making any picks.
These should probably all be taken with a grain of salt because I honestly have no confidence at all in what’s going to happen this week.
On to the picks:
Tyrone at Clearfield: The Golden Eagles beat defending Mountain League champ Bellefonte last week behind a dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo and some opportunistic defense. The Bison showed they had plenty of weapons as well and pitched a shutout. This should be a good one.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 27, TYRONE 21
Northern Bedford at Glendale: The Vikings looked good on both sides of the ball in a 28-0 shutout of Everett. Northern Bedford lost to Bellwood, but return its two most dynamic players from last season when it beat the Vikings 48-13.
THE PICK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 28, GLENDALE 20
Penns Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola: The Mounties won a Mountain League matchup for the first time since 2012 and looked good doing it, piling up over 300 yards on the ground in a win over Huntingdon. The Rams were shut out by Clearfield, but they do return plenty from last season’s 10-win team.
THE PICK: PENNS VALLEY 24, P-0 21
Moshannon Valley at West Branch: Both teams got off to tough starts in lopsided losses in Week 1. What better way to try to turn things around then against a heated rival?
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 26, WEST BRANCH 23
Syracuse at No. 25 Pitt: If you’ve followed my picks over the years, you know that I can’t forecast Pitt correctly. I always vow to not put them on my pick list, but with very few interesting collegiate games this weekend, I had little choice. The Panthers are ranked, heavily favored and they’re at home (for whatever that is worth these days).
THE PICK: PITT 34, SYRACUSE 14
No. 17 Miami (Fla) at No. 18 Louisville: This game sure looks like a tossup to me. The Cardinals are a 2-point favorite, and it’s expected to be fairly high scoring. I honestly think it’s coin flip and my quarter says the Canes.
THE PICK: MIAMI 36, LOUISVILLE 34
The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson: Yep, I’m giving myself a win. The final game to pick should have been No. 21 BYU at No. 22 Army, but it had to be postponed due to the Cougars having players with COVID.
THE PICK: CLEMSON 56, THE CITADEL 7
Last season: 73-17 (81.1%)
This season: 0-0