Monday was National High School Student-Athlete Day, an ironic occurrence considering the stay-at-home order that suspended the start to the Spring season.
Many of our Progressland schools tweeted and posted Facebook messages today, letting their athletes know that their coaches are missing them and that we will, hopefully, get back to sports before summer.
Here at The Progress we talked about ways we could honor our seniors, some of whom only play in Spring, since we are unsure if they will get the chance to finish out their season.
In the next week, we will be rolling out our Senior Features, stories about our Progressland seniors. We hope to get up close and personal with those who are willing to tell their stories.
While it won’t make up for not being able to play the sports you love right now, Rich Murawski and I hope that it will serve as a way to let people know how awesome our area athletes are.
We will be sending out questionnaires to our local athletic directors and coaches so that they can distribute them out to each of the seniors in their respective schools who have played a sport this season.
We’d love to hear from as many of you as possible. Once you get your questionnaire and have filled it out, you can send it back to us at sports@theprogressnews.com with your favorite senior picture, sports shot or selfie.
The Senior Features will run as we get them. We hope that this not only gives our seniors something to look forward to, but will also help cut some of the negative news that has been coming from the coronavirus epidemic.