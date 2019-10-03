Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.