HONG KONG — A rally meant to show solidarity with journalists and the Muslim community quickly devolved into chaos Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong as riot police fired tear gas in the streets of the upscale shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui.
In a scene familiar to the protests that have rocked the city nearly every weekend since June, anti-government protesters retreated as riot police charged no more than 15 minutes after the rally began.
Police made several arrests before deploying tear gas towards protesters and bystanders.
The rally, titled “fight against police brutality, stand with Muslims, citizens and journalists” came in response to a recent incident in which police directed a water cannon at a local mosque.
In that incident, authorities sprayed dozens of Muslim citizens and journalists with water laced with skin irritant and blue dye.
Tourists and would-be shoppers also looked on in surprise Sunday as the police hoisted “Tear Smoke” warning flags outside of Chung King Mansions, a shopping center and hub of multiculturalism in Hong Kong.
A man who identified himself as Ali and who was observing the situation outside of Chung King Mansions, told dpa that he is part of the Muslim community and one of many ethnic minority Hong Kong citizens who support “the aims of the protests.”
Ali said that since the water canon incident at the nearby Kowloon Mosque, there has been “more togetherness” between Hong Kong’s ethnic minorities and the ethnically Chinese majority, which accounts for 92% of the population according to census data.
One man paraded a small Indian flag in front of police while repeatedly saying “I love Hong Kong,” drawing loud cheers from protesters gathered outside of Chung King Mansions.
Around 6 p.m. local time (1000 GMT), a water cannon and two armored police vehicles were deployed in Tsim Sha Tsui, prompting many protesters to move to nearby districts.
During dispersal operations in the nearby Mong Kok district, a reporter for the local publication Stand News was shot in the leg with a non-lethal bullet by police.
Clashes continued into the night as multiple train station entrances in the area closed and police carried out further arrests and dispersal operations, employing tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets.
The protests first broke out over a now-defunct extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be extradited to China, but the demands of the movement have grown to include universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into police violence against protesters.