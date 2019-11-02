CURWENSVILLE — Home for the Holidays 2019 promises to be even bigger than ever with a number of new activities. The festival, sponsored by the Curwensville Merchants Association, is set for Nov. 7-9 in Curwensville.
Activities taking place throughout the three days include the annual scavenger hunt, sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, the stamp sheet, participants complete to be entered into the prize drawing and sales, special displays and refreshments at the nearly 30 participating businesses.
- Thursday, Nov. 7: 5 and 6 p.m., two sessions of Wine and Design at Curwensville Florist and Bouquets by Jill. The cost is $30 per person. Participants will create a container at Bouquets by Jill and then move up to Curwensville Florist to create a floral arrangement to place into the container. Seating is limited. To register or for additional information call 236-0761.
- Friday, Nov. 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and craft bazaar at Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville.
- 5-8 p.m., Curwensville-Grampian Council No. 16090 Knights of Columbus, annual wine walk. Advance tickets are $20 and tickets at the door at St. Timothy Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, $25.
- 6-8 p.m., “All Aboard for the Holidays,” children’s event, Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 725 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville.
- Saturday, Nov. 9: 6-11 a.m., pancake breakfast and soup sale, Curwensville Golden Tide Football Club, Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria. Local organizations and clubs will be selling items along State Street. A magician, entertainers from Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre and carolers will be performing throughout the day.
- Food drive all day at Hidden Star Country Kitchen, 826 State St., Curwensville, sponsored by local girl scouts.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Women’s Club’s annual craft show, Curwensville Community Center, 11 Stadium Dr., Curwensville.
- Noon, Veterans parade followed by visits with Santa at Curwensville Firehall and a veterans appreciation service at the Doughboy monument in Veterans Park or Curwensville Presbyterian Church, weather dependent.
- 1-4 p.m., “All Aboard for the Holidays, Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.