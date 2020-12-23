Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change over to snow Thursday evening. As temperatures quickly drop below freezing and snow begins to fall, untreated surfaces could flash freeze and cause hazardous travel conditions. The steady snow will transition to snow showers on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&