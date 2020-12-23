(TNS) — The holidays aren’t always bright and shiny for this “Home Alone 2” actress, pandemic or not.
Brenda Fricker, who portrayed the sweet “pigeon lady” who befriended young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) on his trip to New York, recently revealed that Christmastime “can be very dark” for people who, like her, live on their own.
Though she’s “hanging on like everyone else” during coronavirus, the actress, 75, told “The Ray D’Arcy Show” on Monday: “I think I would be lying if I said that it would be a nice and happy Christmas, because I’m one of those people, I’m old and I live alone, and it’s going to be very dark, you know?”
Noting that Christmas 2020 is not the first she’ll have spent flying solo, the Oscar winner said on those occasions, she generally will “just turn the phone off, lie down, I pre-record some good programs and films. And I have my dog, and I get myself through it that way.”
But Christmas isn’t the most difficult time to be on one’s own, said the “Cloudburst” actress.
“What I do find very difficult is New Year’s Eve ... all the bells are ringing and you have no one to turn around to, hug or smile at, and I can’t get away from the bells and the liberties. There’s churches everywhere.”