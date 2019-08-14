HYDE — George Holobinko recorded his first hole in one Aug. 6 at Clearfield Curwensville Country Club. He aced the 138-yard, hole No. 16 with a nine iron.
Holobinko was playing with Mike Morrison, Bob Slawson, Rick Shickling and Tom Gregg.
Foggy this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable..
Foggy this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 14, 2019 @ 11:30 pm
HYDE — George Holobinko recorded his first hole in one Aug. 6 at Clearfield Curwensville Country Club. He aced the 138-yard, hole No. 16 with a nine iron.
Holobinko was playing with Mike Morrison, Bob Slawson, Rick Shickling and Tom Gregg.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.