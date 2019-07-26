After going up 5-1 on Mount Union on Friday afternoon, the Hollidaysburg 15/16 VFW Teener League all-stars needed some late-inning heroics to win after Post 5754 scored four runs to tie it in the bottom of the sixth.
Those heroics came from Caleb Jandora, who put down a squeeze bunt to bring home Tyler Faber and take the win 6-5.
It was the second squeeze of the game for Post 8724, which also scored a run on the same play in the fourth inning.
Mount Union led 1-0 through two innings, thanks to an RBI single by Vincent Lear.
Hollidaysburg tied things up in the top of the third when Post 8724 took advantage of three Post 5754 errors in the frame.
Zach Barton reached on an error, moved to second on a different error, then came home on a third error to tie it at 1-1.
Hollidaysburg took the lead in the top of the fourth inning, as Jandora drew a walk, and moved to third on a single by Hunter Emerick.
An Evan Shale bunt brought home Jandora, who easily beat the throw to put the score at 2-1.
Post 8724 took a 5-1 lead in the top of the sixth on a two-run single by Zach Miller and an RBI single from Barton.
Mount Union tied things up at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, as Post 5754 pounded out three hits and took advantage of three Post 8724 errors.
Lear had a two-run double, while Aaron Lopez knocked in a run. Lopez scored on an error in the outfield.
Hollidaysburg got back to work in the top of the sixth. Post 8724’s Faber drew a walk before moving to third on two passed balls.
Jandora’s perfectly-placed bunt brought home Faber to make it 6-5.
Jandora then closed the game out by setting Mount Union down in order.
Dayvon Wilson took the loss for Post 5754, allowing one earned run in 1 1/3 innings of work. Mount Union was led by Lear, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Jandora got the win, allowing no hits or runs in 1 1/3 innings. He and Shale combined for eight strikeouts.
Miller led Post 8724 with two hits and two RBIs. Jandora and Barton each scored two runs.
Hollidaysburg returns to action this afternoon, playing Lebanon Valley at noon at Sherman Field in Curwensville.
Mount Union plays Clearfield at noon at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Hollidaysburg—6
Miller ss-2b 4022, Grassi c-p 2000, Martellacci lf-c 4000, Faber cf 3100, Jandora 3b-p 1201, Emerick 1b 2110, Shale p-ss 3011, Barton 2b-lf 4211, Stevenson rf 3000. Totals: 26-6-5-5.
Mount Union—5
Broadbeck p-ss 4100, Wilson ss-p 3110, T. Renninger lf 2100, Lopez 2b-3b 3123, D. Renninger 1b 3010, Skopic c 3000, Inch 3b 1000, Spell 2b 2000, Coppenhaver rf 2000. Totals: 26-5-5-4.
Score by Innings
Hburg 001 103 1—6 5 4
MU 100 004 0—5 5 4
Errors—Faber, Barton 2, Miller. Skopic 2, Lopez, Wilson. LOB—Hollidaysburg 8, Mount Union 2. 2B—Lear. SAC—Grossi, Jandora, Shale. HBP—Grassi (by Broadbeck). SB—Miller. CS—Broadbeck (by Grossi).
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Shale—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Jandora—1 1/3 IP,) h, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Mount Union: Broadbeck—5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Wilson—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Jandora. LP—Wilson.