Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.