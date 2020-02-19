HYDE — Curwensville’s Zach Holland leads a contingent of 12 Curwensville wrestlers into the District 9 class 2A Tournament this weekend at Clearfield Area High School.
Holland, who placed first at districts last season at 145 pounds, is the top seed in the 10-man bracket at 138 pounds. Holland’s quarterfinal opponent is Brockway’s Garret Park, who he pinned in 1:29 in a dual meet on Feb. 13.
Holland is 27-0 this season.
Golden Tide 170-pounder Jake McCracken is seeded second. McCracken, who brings a 22-6 record into the meet, has a quarterfinal matchup with Ridgway’s No. 7 seed Joe Miller, who he has pinned twice this season.
The top seed in the 11-man bracket is Kane’s Teddy Race (26-2), a PIAA qualifier last season.
Tide 220-pounder Brennen Moore (16-9) is seeded fourth at 220. He’ll face Redbank Valley’s No. 5 seed Ray Schreckengost in the quarterfinals.
Brookville’s Nathan Taylor headlines the six-man bracket.
Curwensville also got a pair of No. 5 seeds in Jake Carfley (106) and Nik Fegert (126).
Carfley (23-8) tangles with Kane’s Alex Bechakas in the quarterfinal round, while Fegert (13-14) is set to face the Wolves’ Harley Morris in the quarters.
Both Kane wrestlers notched falls in an early-season dual meet with the Tide.
Curwensville has 12 wrestlers entered in the the tournament, including Caleb Stiles (eighth at 120), Mitchell Sutika (132), Zach Shaffer (145), Adam Straw (152), Dylan Harmic (160), Duane Brady (sixth at 182) and Nick Holbert (sixth at 195).
Only Port Allegany, which features a full 14-man roster, and Brockway and Kane, which each have 13, have more entrants than the Tide.
Only the 160-pound weight class has a full complement of wrestlers with one from each of the 13 schools competing. The 113- and 220-pound weight classes have only six entrants each.
The top four placewinners at each weight class advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School on Feb, 28-29.