In observance of the July 4 holiday, The Progress office at 236 E. Market St. in Clearfield will be closed on July 3. There will not be a newspaper published on Saturday, July 4. The deadline for obituaries to be published in the July 3 edition is 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. Any obituary received after deadline will be published on Monday, July 6.
Holiday obituary deadlines noted
jbenamati
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County raise concerns as officials seek to determine spread among Amish
-
Grampian woman charged with animal cruelty
-
DuBois man sent to state prison for psych evaluation
-
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Clearfield, neighboring counties
-
Overnight closures of Curwensville bridge to begin June 29
-
Tenants in multi-unit apartment building displaced by fire
-
PGP holds off Spike Island 12-10
-
Columbia Fire Company's 98th Annual Firemen's Fair kicks off Monday
-
Habitat for Humanity completes Grampian home
-
Federal, state and county officials tour abandoned mining sites impacting local waterway
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: