Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of west-central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could make holiday travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills in the single digits above and below zero are expected today into tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&