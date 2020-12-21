Today, The Progress is featuring the second part of past Holiday Cookie Contest winners.
Because of concerns for the health and safety of our readers, the difficult decision was made not to host the popular bake-off.
“We felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel this year’s contest,” said Progress Editor Julie Noal. “We have every intention of bringing the contest back in 2021. In the meantime, we hope our readers will enjoy some of the past winning recipes!”
Because we cannot host a contest, we are doing the second best thing by providing recipes from past contests. The inaugural holiday cookie contest was held in 2007. Progress staff determined the winners from the nearly 40 entries received. Six winners were selected including first and second places. There was a four-way tie for third place.
The contest was changed to a candy contest in 2011 and 2012 and no contest was held in 2013.
In 2014, the holiday cookie contest returned and has been held annually during December through last year, 2019.
The first round of winning recipes was published on the Tuesday, Dec. 8 food page.
From 2015 is the third place winner Lois Graham of Woodland’s Macaroon Kiss Cookies
Macaroon Kiss Cookies
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3 ounces cream cheese
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg white
- 2 teaspoons almond extract
- 2 teaspoons orange juice
- 1 1/4 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 5 cups coconut
1 9-ounce package milk chocolate kiss candies, unwrapped
Cream the first three ingredients until light and fluffy. Add the next three ingredients, beat well. Add the flour, baking powder, salt. Mix to combine. Stir in three cups coconut. Form the dough into balls. Roll the balls in the remaining coconut. Chill the balls one hour. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oven and place a candy on each cookie. Cool one minute on the baking sheet. Remove cookies from the baking sheet and allow to cool completely on a wire rack. Makes four dozen cookies.
In 2017, Pam Gibson of Clearfield received first place for her Apricot Crescent Cookies
Apricot Crescent Cookies
- 1-cup butter, softened
- 2 cups flour
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/2-cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup apricot preserves
- 1/2 cup flaked coconut
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
Cut the butter into the flour until it resembles coarse crumbs. Beat the egg yolk and the sour cream together, add to the flour mixture. Chill overnight. Divide the dough in fourths. On a sugared surface, roll each section into a circle, turn the dough over and place a small amount of the preserves, coconut and pecans that have been mixed together onto the circle. Cut into 16 wedges and roll each wedge into a crescent shape. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Cool.
Judith Kephart Curwensville earned second place for her entry, Spiced Cherry Bells
Spiced Cherry Bells
Dough:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup dark corn syrup
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
- 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon instant coffee granules
Filling:
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons maraschino cherry juice
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups finely chopped pecans
- 14 maraschino cherries, quartered
In a mixing bow, cream the butter and brown sugar well. Beat in the corn syrup, egg and cream. Combine the dry ingredients and gradually add them to the creamed mixture – mix well. Cover and refrigerate dough 2-4 hours or overnight. On a lightly-floured surface, roll dough into 1/8-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2 1/2-inch round cookie cutter. Place rounds 2-inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Combine brown sugar, maraschino cherry juice and butter, mix well. Stir in pecans. Place 1/2 teaspoon filling in the center of each cookie. Shape cookies into bells by folding edges of dough over to meet the filling, pinching the edges together. Place a quarter of a maraschino cherry at the open end of the bell for a clapper. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove cookies from baking sheets to wire racks to cool. Makes approximately 4 1/2 dozen cookies.
Last year, Melody Korlinchak of Coalport took home third prize honors for her recipe for Sand Tarts.
Sand Tarts
- 1 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar
- 1 cup butter
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- Colored sugar or candy sprinkles for decorating
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients together. Roll the dough very thin and cut into shapes. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 8-10 minutes on ungreased cookie sheets.