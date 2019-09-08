Hipps HS
HYDE — Emma Hipps recorded three goals, her last coming at 63:01, to put the finishing touches on a 7-0 victory over visiting DuBois Saturday at the Bison Sports Complex.

Hipps gave the Lady Bison a 1-0 lead at 4:58 off a Madi Davis assist and made it 3-0 on an unassisted tally at the 14-minute mark.

Amanda Hazel added two goals and an assist. Her helper set up Elle Smith at 11:02, while Smith returned the favor on Hazel’s first at 18:09.

Riley Ryen also scored for the Lady Bison, putting one in 2:09 into the second half off Davis’ second assist. Ryen also had an assist on Hipps’ last goal.

Hayley Moore made seven saves to record the shutout.

Clearfield improved to 2-1 with the win.

The Lady Bison travel to Bald Eagle Area today.

Clearfield 7, DuBois 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Emma Hipps, (Madison Davis), 4:48.

2. Elle Smith, (Amanda Hazel), 11:02.

3. Hipps, (unassisted), 14:00.

4. Hazel, (Smith), 18:09.

Second Half

5. Riley Ryen, (Davis), 42:09.

6. Hazel, (unassisted), 50:13.

7. Hipps, (Ryen), 63:01.

Shots: DuBois 7, Clearfield 7.

Saves: DuBois (Kara Tilson) 10, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 7.

Corner kicks: DuBois 2, Clearfield 6.

