HYDE — Emma Hipps recorded three goals, her last coming at 63:01, to put the finishing touches on a 7-0 victory over visiting DuBois Saturday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Hipps gave the Lady Bison a 1-0 lead at 4:58 off a Madi Davis assist and made it 3-0 on an unassisted tally at the 14-minute mark.
Amanda Hazel added two goals and an assist. Her helper set up Elle Smith at 11:02, while Smith returned the favor on Hazel’s first at 18:09.
Riley Ryen also scored for the Lady Bison, putting one in 2:09 into the second half off Davis’ second assist. Ryen also had an assist on Hipps’ last goal.
Hayley Moore made seven saves to record the shutout.
Clearfield improved to 2-1 with the win.
The Lady Bison travel to Bald Eagle Area today.
Clearfield 7, DuBois 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, (Madison Davis), 4:48.
2. Elle Smith, (Amanda Hazel), 11:02.
3. Hipps, (unassisted), 14:00.
4. Hazel, (Smith), 18:09.
Second Half
5. Riley Ryen, (Davis), 42:09.
6. Hazel, (unassisted), 50:13.
7. Hipps, (Ryen), 63:01.
Shots: DuBois 7, Clearfield 7.
Saves: DuBois (Kara Tilson) 10, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 7.
Corner kicks: DuBois 2, Clearfield 6.