CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, as reported by Secretary Theresa Bracken include:
1. Council reviewed a letter from the state Department of Transportation reporting it is planning to install a gate and warning lights at the Cooper Road railroad crossing. There will be no cost to the borough.
2. Council approved Animal Control Officer Tom Shaffer’s report for August. Shaffer responded to 64 calls. He issued six verbal warnings, two written warnings and two citations.
3. Council heard Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley report he issued 13 fines in August. Eight were given for land use ordinances and five for grass mowing. Fines and fees collected during the month totaled $825. Carfley also requested residents call him directly about code enforcement issues and not call the borough office.
4. Council authorized advertising the rental property ordinance that was reviewed and approved by Solicitor Ryan Sayers.
5. Council reported that the inclusive swing has arrived. The street crew will arrange for site preparation at Irvin Park and workers to help with the installation. Council authorized some overtime for the employees if the swings are installed on the weekends.
6. Council authorized the purchase of a street sweeper from Stephenson Equipment at a cost of $169,500 through the state’s COSTARS cooperative purchasing program. The borough will provide a downpayment of $20,000 from its liquid fuels funds and $30,000 from its capital reserve fund.
The amount to be financed over a five-year period is $119,500. The loan’s interest rate is 4.4 percent. The annual payment is $27,191.61.
Council will pay off the backhoe next year and plans to apply that payment of $18,000 to the street sweeper loan payment. The remaining funds needed for the payment will be made up of the funds the borough will save by not having to pay for street sweeping services and storm drain cleaning.