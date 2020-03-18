With most major college conferences cancelling the spring sports season and the high school sports spring calendar currently in question due to the coronavirus outbreak, it should come as no surprise that the Big 33 and East-West All-Stars games are examining their options.
Garry Cathell, executive director of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association –Big 33, released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the status of the games.
“The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association’s main priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, their families, coaches, event staff, fans, volunteers and media. In response to numerous inquiries pertaining to the potential impact of the Coronavirus on upcoming PSFCA events, we are closely monitoring the rapidly-evolving situation.
“At this time, the PSFCA Executive Board and the various committee members associated with our events are examining all scenarios and options related to the Big 33 and East West All-Star Football Classics, along with other events.
“As updated information is released by the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education, The Governor’s Office, Federal Government, and other State and County Authorities, we may find it necessary and warranted to implement changes to these events. We will provide more information as it becomes available to us. Please follow updates on our social media and website at www.Big33.org and www.PSFCA.net.
“Thank you for your patience during these challenging times. Stay strong.”
The 19th Annual PSFCA East/West All Star game is scheduled to be played May 24 at 2 p.m. at Landis Field (Central Dauphin School District) in Harrisburg.
The Big 33 game is slated to start at 2 p.m. May 25 at Landis Field and features Pennsylvania All-Stars playing a team from Maryland.