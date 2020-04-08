The Test & Tune practice sessions scheduled for April 18 and 25 at Hidden Valley Speedway have been postponed due to COVID-19 and the stay at home orders issued by Governor Tom Wolf.
The announcement was made on Hidden Valley’s website as well as a press release.
“It’s in the best interest of our fans, competitors and staff that we postpone practice at this time,” speedway promoter Jennifer Luzier Bailey said via press release.
Bailey says no further changes to the schedule have been made at this time.
“We’re currently, tentatively, planning to open the 2020 season on May 2,” Bailey said. “Hopefully by then, this situation will be over, but we have to wait and see.”
Hidden Valley Speedway plans to run every Saturday from May 2 through Sept. 12, except on Aug. 8 during the Clearfield County Fair.
There will be six divisions of racing, including Super Late Model, Semi-Late Model, Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure-Stocks, and FWD 4-Cylinders.
Bailey says to watch the speedway Facebook page and the website (hiddenvalleyspeedway.com) for updates.