CURWENSVILLE — For those with small household, live by themselves or may not like to cook but want to eat well, Hidden Star County Kitchen has a service that will fill hungry bellies.
Owner Amy Peters said the restaurant has been offering frozen meal preps. Each microwave-safe container includes a prepared homemade frozen entree and a complimentary side. “It’s pretty simple to prepare. All you need to do is reheat them because they are fully cooked. Some people like to thaw them out before they heat them but they can be cooked from frozen,” she explained.
The restaurant offers approximately 20-30 choices in its freezer case on any given day. Some of the choices change each day but there are staples such as roast beef with mashed potatoes, stuffed chicken breast with mashed potatoes and lasagna that are popular. Peters said, “Roast beef and mashed potatoes, stuffed chicken breast and mashed potatoes and lasagna are the ones that sell out the quickest. They are the choices that most people like. It’s all home-cooked food and I think that’s what people like about them. We make all the food right here in the restaurant and then package them up,” she said.
Most of the meals are $4.99 each but occasionally there is an option that comes at a slightly higher costs because it contains more expensive ingredients such as seafood.
Peters said a lot of different types of people enjoy the service. “We get a lot of older people and people with one or two people in their family who may not want to cook and a lot of single people. People buy them for their parents to keep their freezers stocked up. I even had someone purchase frozen food preps as a baby shower gift.”