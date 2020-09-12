The first week of the high school football season is in the books and the results in Progressland were a mixed bag. Area teams were 3-3 with Clearfield and Glendale pitching shutouts and Philipsburg-Osceola earning its first Mountain League victory since the 2013 season.
Curwensville, Moshannon Valley and West Branch all came up on the short end in their first action of 2020.
TOP QUARTERBACKS
1. Clearfield's Oliver Billotte threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns as he hit on 17 of his 30 pass attempts against Penns Valley. The junior signal caller also ran the ball 12 times for 57 yards and two scores.
2. Glendale's Garret Misiura only missed on four pass attempts against Everett, connecting on 15 of his 19 throws for 198 yards and three scores. Misiura also scored a 17-yard rushing TD.
RUSHING LEADERS
1. Philipsburg-Osceola's Kaleb Stamm led a potent Mountie rushing attack that piled up 362 yards on the ground as he carried the ball 22 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Stamm's backfield mate Hunter Weitoish joined him the 100-yard club as he went for 133 yards on 19 totes, while scoring a touchdown.
3. West Branch's Will Herring nearly hit the century mark as he ran 13 times for 99 yards, 57 coming on a third-quarter TD that helped the Warriors avoid being shut out.
TOP AERIAL PERFORMANCES
1. Glendale's Baine Seilhamer hauled in eight passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings shut out Everett.
2. Clearfield's Jake Lezzer showed he was fully healthy after being off since Week 6 of the 2019 season with an injury. Lezzer caught eight passes for 113 yards, including a pair of 32-yarders to spearhead the Bison aerial attack.
3. Lezzer's teammate Karson Kline also put up strong numbers as he pulled in five receptions for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns.
BIG PLAYS
1. Kline stopped a Penns Valley TD when he caught Penns Valley's Alex Hammer from behind on what looked like a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, catching him inside the 5-yard line and forcing the Ram to fumble through the end zone for a touchback.
2. Philipsburg-Osceola's Aaron Depto returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Mounties a 14-7 lead — a lead they never relinquished in the win over Huntingdon.
STAT/FACT OF THE WEEK
Philipsburg-Osceola's 35-20 win over Huntingdon was the Mounties' first victory over the Bearcats since the 2011 season when it picked up a 47-14 win during head coach Jeff Vroman's first stint at the helm of the program. P-O's last Mountain League win, a 52-14 decision over Bellefonte, came during the 2013 season, Vroman's last as head coach of the Mounties before taking over again this year.
BOXSCORES
CLEARFIELD 27
PENNS VALLEY 0
Score by Quarters
Clearfield;7;14;0;6;—;27
Bellefonte;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
C—Oliver Billotte 1 run, (Graeson Graves kick), 6:40.
Second Quarter
C—O. Billotte 7 run, (Graves kick), 5:07.
C—Karson Kline 11 pass from O. Billotte, (Graves kick), 0:07.
Fourth Quarter
C—Kline 9 pass from O. Billotte, (kick blocked), 5:20.
___
;C;PV
First downs;21;8
Rushes-yards;40-151;24-62
Comp-Att-Int;17-30-0;8-17-0
Passing Yards;207;44
Total Plays-Yards;70-358;41-106
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Punts;3-33.7;6-31.2
Penalties-Yards;7-35;5-45
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 12-57, Mark McGonigal 12-55, Jason Plubell 10-19, Jose Alban 4-18, Jake Lezzer 1-2. Braedon Firanski 1-0.
Penns Valley—Aidan Brinker 13-43, Seth Baney 7-25, Tanner Ilgen 3-8.
PASSING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 17-of-30, 207 yds., 2 TD.
Penns Valley—Aidan Brinker 8-of-17, 44 yds.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Jake Lezzer 8-113, Karson Kline 5-60, Nate Natoli 3-38, Jason Plubell 1-(-4)
Penns Valley—Mason Lieb 3-15, Stephen Ripka 3-(-5), Gage Ripka 1-15, Alex Hammer 1-11.
REDBANK VALLEY 44, CURWENSVILLE 0
Score by Quarters
Curwensville;0;0;0;0;—;0
Redbank Valley;15;22;7;0;—;44
First Quarter
R - Hudson Martz 25 run (Brenden Shreckengost pass from Cam Wagner), 9:02.
R - Kobe Bonanno 14 pass from Gunner Mangiantini (Derrick Downs kick), 4:38.
Second Quarter
R - Tate Minich 25 pass from Gunner Mangiantini (Shreckengost pass from Mangiantini), 4:19.
R - Mangiantini 39 run (Marquese Gardlock pass from Mangiantini), 1:19.
R - Gardlock 25 pass from Mangiantini (kick failed), :00.
Third Quarter
R - Trenten Rupp 8 pass from Mangiantini (Landon Pence kick), 6:37.
___
;R;C
First downs;21;4
Rushes-yards;29-257;27-0
Comp-Att-Int;14-21-0;7-19-0
Passing Yards;174;61
Total Plays-Yards;50-431;46-61
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1
Punts;2-27.5;6-33.5
Penalties-Yards;9-107;5-60
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley—Hudson Martz 8-101, Ray Shreckengost 10-69, Gunner Mangiantini 3-57, Brenden Shreckengost 2-22, Joe Mansfield 1-7, Tate Minich 2-2, Brandon Ross 1-2, Noah Anderson 2-(-3).
Curwensville—Duane Brady 7-28, Thad Butler, 2-6, Chase Irwin 4-5, Jake Mullins 1-(-2), Dan McGarry 12-(-16), Team 1-(-19).
PASSING
Redbank Valley—Gunner Mangiantini 10-for-11, 129 yards, 4 TDs; Cam Wagner 4-for-10, 45 yards.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 7-for-19, 61 yards.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley—Dalton Bish 3-45, Tate Minich 3-40, Marquese Gardlock 2-36, Mason Clouse 1-15, Kobe Bonanno 1-14, Kaden Neiswonger 1-12, Trenten Rupp 1-8, Ashton Kahle 1-4.
Curwensville—Ty Terry 1-37, Andrew Freyer 1-29, Michael Lezzer 1-2, Thad Butler 2-(3), Jake Mullins 2-(-4).
GLENDALE 28, EVERETT 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Glendale 0 21 7 0 — 28
Everett 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
G—Dubler 16 pass from G. Misiura (Cavalet kick), 5:57.
G—Seilhamer 25 pass from G. Misiura (Cavalet kick), 4:04.
G—G. Misiura 17 run (Cavalet kick), 1:26.
Third Quarter
G—Seilhamer 28 pass from G. Misiura (Cavalet kick), 8:48.
TEAM STATISTICS
;G;E
First downs;17;8
Total yards;337;118
Rushes-yards;32-139;26-87
Yards passing;198;31
Passing (comp.-att.-int.);15-19-1;4-22-2
Punts-avg.;4-20.3;4-35.5
Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;13-117;4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Glendale, S. Dubler 7-35, G. Misiura 6-41, Z. Dubler 7-61, Fyock 3-8, B. Bloom 7-8, Cree 1-0, TEAM 1-(-14). Everett, Iseminger 14-75, Akers 10-13, Harman 1-0, Brown 1-(-1).
PASSING
Glendale, G. Misiura 15-19-1-198, T. Misiura 0-0-0-0. Everett, Akers 4-22-2-31, Harman 0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING
Glendale, S. Dubler 3-37, Seilhamer 8-133, Z. Dubler 4-38. Everett, Price 1-5, Seese 1-20, Iseminger 1-(-1), Zinn 1-7.
CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 38
MOSHANNON VALLEY 13
Score by Quarters
Claysburg-Kimmel;7;12;12;7;—;38
Moshannon Valley;7;0;0;6;—;13
First Quarter
CK—Joseph Noah 42 punt block, (Wyatt Buell kick), 10:09.
MV—Ethan Webb 5 run, (Cameron Collins kick), 1:08.
Second Quarter
CK—Ryan Biesinger 29 pass from Corey Chamberlain, (kick failed), 11:19.
CK—Coby Hunt 18 pass from Corey Chamberlain, (kick failed), 1:43.
Third Quarter
CK—Corey Chamberlain 26 run, (run failed), 8:32.
CK—Joseph Noah 24 run, (run failed), 6:50.
Fourth Quarter
MV—Niko Smeal 47 run, (kick failed), 6:56.
CK—Joseph Noah 19 run, (Wyatt Buell kick), 4:45.
___
;CK;MV
First downs;22;8
Rushes-yards;35-170;32-180
Comp-Att-Int;13-20-1;0-8-1
Passing Yards;187;0
Total Plays-Yards;55-357;40-180
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Punts;2-43;5-35
Penalties-Yards;4-20;7-45
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Claysburg-Kimmel—Corey Chamberlain 10-77, Joseph Noah 4-48, Pressten Imler 9-23, Anthony McGeary 2-15, Preston Bush 4-7, Cole Claycomb 4-1, Gabriel Weyandt 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
Moshannon Valley—Ethan Webb 12-84, Niko Smeal, 9-71, Dylan Honan 5-24, Levi Knuth 4-1, Cameron Collins 1-1, Lucas Yarger 1-(-1).
PASSING
Claysburg-Kimmel—Corey Chamberlain 13-of-20, 187 yds., 2 TD, 1 INT.
Moshannon Valley—Ethan Webb 0-of-7, 0 yds., 1 INT; Jalen Kurten 0-of-1, 0 yds.
RECEIVING
Claysburg-Kimmel—Coby Hunt 4-79, Ryan Biesinger 3-37, Pressten Imler 2-36, Joseph Noah 1-28, Preston Bush 3-7.
Moshannon Valley—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Claysburg-Kimmel—Corey Chamberlain.
Moshannon Valley—Tanner Kephart.
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 35
HUNTINGDON 20
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Philipsburg;0;21;0;14;—;35
Home;6;6;0;8;—;20
First Quarter
H — Cook 5 pass from Harman (Kick failed)
Second Quarter
PO — Stamm 5 run (Rishel kick)
PO — Depto 25 interception return (Rishel kick)
PO — Stamm 16 run (Rishel kick)
H — Ronk 5 pass from Harman (Rush failed)
Fourth Quarter
PO — Depto 21 pass from Whitehead (Rishel kick)
PO — Weitosh 20 run (Rishel kick)
H — Cooper 80 kickoff return (Cooper pass)
TEAM STATISTICS
;PO;HUN
First Downs;20;6
Penalties;2-10;1-10
Yds. Gain Rushing;371;71
Yds. Lost Rushing;9;15
Net Yds. Rushing;362;56
Passes Attempted;4;27
Passes Completed;1;11
Net Yds. Passing;21;81
Total Offense;383;137
Intercepted by:2'2
Yds. Return Int.;25;34
Fumbles;2;1
Fumbles Lost;1;0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Philipsburg-Osceola—Stamm 22-156; Weitosh 19-133; Martin 7-34; Hughes 5-23; Gustkey 8-20; Whitehead 2-(-4). Totals: 63-362.
Huntingdon—Baney 10-40; Harman 6-29; Ronk 1-0; Brown 1-(-1); Cooper 1-(-2); Team 1-(-10). Totals: 20-56.
Passing
Philipsburg-Osceola—Whitehead 1-of-4, 21 yds. 1 td, 2 Int.
Huntingdon—Harman 11-of-27, 81 yds., 1 TD
Receiving
Philipsburg-Osceola—Depto 1-21.
Huntingdon—Cook 4-37; Ronk 3-17-1; Brown 3-6. Cooper 1-21.
JUNIATA VALLEY 36, WEST BRANCH 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
West Branch;0;0;7;0;—;7
Juniata Valley;16;7;13;0;—;36
First Quarter
JV — H. Johnson 44 run (Hill kick)
JV — H. Johnson 29 interception return (Hill kick)
JV — Safety
Second Quarter
JV — J. Johnson 70 run (Hill kick)
Third Quarter
JV — Reed 2 pass from H. Johnson (Kick failed)
JV — Brower 60 run (Hill kick)
WB — Herring 57 run (Betts kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;WB;JV
First Downs;10;7
Penalties;3-23;3-20
Yds. Gain Rushing;146;277
Yds. Lost Rushing;52;11
Net Yds. Rushing;94;266
Passes Attempted;25;17
Passes Completed;10;8
Net Yds. Passing;119;70
Total Offense;213;336
Fumbles;0;2
Fumbles Lost;0;1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
West Branch—Herring 13-99; Biggans 4-11; Schwiderske 2-14; Browne 3-9; Pase 2-9; Croyle 5-(-48).
Juniata Valley—Brower 10-147; J. Johnson 1-70; H. Johnson 3-34; Copenhaver 3-10; Rand 1-3; Boone 1-2; Beasom 1-0; Hoover 1-0.
Passing
West Branch—Croyle 8-of-20, 105 yds., 3 Int; Biggans 2-of-5, 14 yds.
Juniata Valley—H. Johnson 5-of-9, 8 yds; Allison 3-of-7, 62 yds, 1 TD; Edwards 0-of-1
Receiving
West Branch—Hoffner 4-63; Martin 2-33; P. Johnson 1-9; Biggans 1-7; Moore 1-4; Graham 1-3.
Juniata Valley—Brower 2-45; Musser 2-15; Reed 2-9; Boone 1-5; J. Johnson 1-(-4).