All six Progressland high school football teams were back in action Friday for the first time since opening weekend.
Unfortunately for the area, only one team came away with a victory.
Clearfield, which was coming off a two-week COVID quarantine, defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 42-6 in the only Progressland matchup of the week.
Curwensville held a lead into the fourth quarter against Keystone before dropping a 26-16 decision to the Panthers.
Glendale, Moshannon Valley and West Branch all struggled in ICC losses.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Bison signal caller Oliver Billotte picked up right where he left off despite a two-week layoff, completing seven of his 12 pass attempts for 152 yards and four touchdowns, doing all the damage in the first half as Clearfield built a 35-0 lead by the break.
2. Glendale QB Garret Misiura hit on six of his 13 pass attempts for 133 yards and a pair of TD strikes to Baine Seilhamer.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Glendale’s Suds Dubler led all Progressland running back with 97 yards on 13 carries.
2. After gaining 100 yards in each of his first two outings, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm was held under the century mark for the first time this season. He ended the game with 73 yards on 17 carries.
3. Bison Jason Plubell toted the ball eight times for 54 yards, getting most of his work in a third-quarter drive that took off nearly eight minutes of clock and ended with a Clearfield TD and 42-0 lead.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Clearfield’s Jake Lezzer caught four passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the Bison win. All four of his receptions came in the first quarter as his TD catches of 8, 42 and 42 yards helped Clearfield build a 21-0 lead.
2. Glendale’s Baine Seilhamer stood out in defeat, grabbing four balls for 132 yards and two scores, including a 66-yarder in the Vikings’ 42-12 loss to Tussey Mountain.
3. Curwensville’s Thad Butler had six receptions for 60 yards, including a 24-yard TD that gave the Tide a 16-13 lead in the third quarter.
BIG PLAYS
1. Clearfield defensive lineman Josh Steele deflected a pass, stuck with it as it hung in the air and grabbed the interception to set up the Bison at the P-O 20, which led to a Clearfield touchdown and a commanding 28-0 lead in the second quarter.
2. Curwensville’s Chase Irwin recovered a Keystone fumble early in the third quarter, setting up a Golden Tide touchdown just 1:03 into the half that gave the hosts a 16-13 lead. But Keystone scored twice in the fourth quarter to take the win.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
There were no 100-yard rushers in Progressland this week and three teams (Curwensville, Mo Valley and West Branch) were held below the century mark as a team.