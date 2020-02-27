State College resident, Lynn Herman, was recently installed as the President of the Centre County Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution at a ceremony in the Orchids Room of the Penn Stater Hotel on Feb. 22, the 288th Anniversary of the Birthday of George Washington.
SAR is an American congressionally chartered organization, founded in 1889 and headquartered in Louisville, Ky. A non-profit organization, its purpose is to maintain and extend “the institutions of American freedom, an appreciation for true patriotism, a respect for our national symbols, and the value of American citizenship.”
The members are descendents of people who served in the American Revolutionary War. The Sons of the American Revolution is dedicated to perpetuating American ideals and traditions, and, to protecting the Constitution of the United States. The official recognition of Constitution Day, Flag Day, and Bill of Rights Day were established through its efforts.
“It is my honor and privilege to serve the members of the Centre County Chapter of SAR in this capacity,” stated Herman.
Mr. Herman is a descendent of John Shirk, who served as a Private in General Washington’s Continental Army.