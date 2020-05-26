Dear editor,
I think it’s great that not only do people around DuBois have a wonderful city to call home, but people from across the state and country come here for what we have to offer.
Showers Field is as good as it gets. What a showpiece! And Downtown, the park, the Meadow, all over town.
The people who come here for the ball games and events say what a great place DuBois is to visit. They keep coming back, so it must be.
That wasn’t an accident. Hats off to Herm Suplizio. He was a leader and worked so hard for us. I know he’ll do the same good job as Senator.
James Tokarcik
Brookville