HENRY F. MANAHAN
Henry F. Manahan, 95, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Ridgeview Elder Care.
He was born June 30, 1925 in Bishtown the son of the late Reuben and Vada (Lytle) Manahan. On Dec. 16, 1946 he married Pauline (Maines) Manahan, who preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2010.
Henry served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Retired, Henry worked for Walker Trucking, was an orderly at Clearhaven and lastly a custodian at the VFW.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Mosquito Creek Sportsman’s Club and Honor Guard of Clearfield.
He enjoyed playing horseshoes — not many people could beat him, loved baseball, the Pirates, football, the Steelers and dirt track racing.
Henry enjoyed making little baskets out of walnuts and giving them to family and friends.
Henry is survived by his five children, Gloria J. Brady and her husband Don of Clearfield, Morris H. Manahan and his wife Joyce of Osceola Mills, Linda S. Rowles and her husband Harry of New Millport, Christy K. Cassick and her husband Tom of Clearfield, and Susan M. Baney of Clearfield; 11 grandchildren, Dawn, Mike, Shay, Brandon, Tammy, Jason, Lorilee, Chris, Dustin, RaeJean and Steven; 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Ann; two brothers, George and Link; and seven sisters, Marion, Alice, Emily, Lillian, Phoebe, Sarah and Clara.
Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard. Interment will be in the Bradford Cemetery.
