Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the night progresses. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the night progresses. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of precip 40%.