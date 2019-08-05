Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.