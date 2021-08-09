TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN
Dear Readers: Have you heard the lifesaving driver’s mantra “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” where you live? We’ve heard it here in Texas. This is the middle of hurricane season, and that can mean torrential rains and wind, lightning strikes, debris falling, tree limbs, the list goes on. The problem with standing water in the road from heavy rains is there’s often no accurate way to tell how deep the water is. Driving through it is extremely dangerous. Your car could get stuck, you’d flood and ruin the engine, and the car may be swept away. It could even turn upside down. These waters are powerful; more powerful than you might realize.
The National Weather Service (www.weather.gov), the U.S. Department of Transportation (www.transportation.gov) and the Federal Highway Administration (www.fhwa.dot.gov) all have more information on Turn Around, Don’t Drown. — Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: Are you or anyone in your family experiencing hearing loss? Is communicating on the telephone difficult, if not impossible? Take heart — there’s a fix: the captioned telephone.
You can read the text of everything the caller is saying on a bright screen. You might find these telephones at little or no cost to you. Look for them online, or ask your telephone service provider. — Heloise
ASK AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE
Dear Readers: Well, summer flew by, and now it’s time for back to school, and hopefully back to a sense of normalcy. Got your student ID card? You can use your student ID to rack up the savings. Restaurants, athletic stores, movie theaters and a multitude of online retailers offer student discounts. The options can be endless.
But the hitch? You might have to inquire about discounts. They aren’t necessarily advertised. Don’t be afraid to ask. The money is there for you to save.
And teachers, you’re in this too! Take advantage of discounts for books, travel, rental cars ... the possibilities are endless. — Heloise
FURNITURE FUNDING
Dear Heloise: I was in the market for some furniture. At the store, the salesperson offered me the floor models of the couch and loveseat that I wanted — for a savings of $300! It’s something to consider. — Marie H., via email
Maria, the store may have the ability to steam clean the furniture. Inquire about that. — Heloise
A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME
Dear Heloise: I no longer use the term “makeup.” I’m not “making up” for anything; I am enhancing my own beauty. Enhancements. — Heather O. in Texas
TURNING CIRCLE
Dear Heloise: Let your readers be aware: When an 18-wheeler is turning right from, say, an access road into a driveway, he will need to turn from the middle lane, not the right lane.
Do not get stuck in the right lane when the truck is turning. It can get dangerous. — Mike W., via email
PICK IT UP
Dear Readers: Here is a new trend from Sweden: plogging. This is picking up litter and debris on the road while jogging! It’s good for you and good for the environment. — Heloise
THAT’S TRUE
Dear Heloise: I will leave you with wise words my father taught me: Money screams; wealth whispers. — John G. in Connecticut
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.