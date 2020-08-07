SUN BLOCK
Dear Readers: During the summer when we are enjoying outdoor activities, it’s important to remember the dangers to our skin from sun exposure. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD.org), to avoid sun damage that might lead to skin cancer, we should wear protective clothing such as a lightweight, long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Also, apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher whenever outside, even on cloudy days. Don’t forget to apply the sunscreen to the tops of your feet, hands, head and ears. Avoid tanning beds. For a tanned look, consider using a self-tanning lotion instead.
Skin cancer is most treatable when it’s detected early, so check your skin often for any suspicious spots, any changes in appearance, itching or bleeding. Following these guidelines will help reduce the risk of skin cancer. — Heloise
NO UNWANTED ADVICE, PLEASE
Today’s Sound Off is about unwanted advice:
Dear Heloise: I’m a first-time mother to a sweet, 4-month-old baby boy. I have a graduate degree and I’m 28 years old; therefore, I really don’t think I need people telling me how to raise my son. My mother says not to pick him up every time he cries. My mother-in-law says when he cries pick him up and cuddle him. My aunt says to get him on a regular schedule as soon as possible. My father keeps telling me only feed him when he’s hungry. I won’t even bore you with what everyone had to say about breast feeding. This is MY son, and my husband and I have read all the books and combined it with common sense. So, unless a new mother asks for advice on how to care for their child, unsolicited advice is usually not welcomed advice. I’m sure I’ll make some mistakes, but every mother does. — Caroline in Oregon
Caroline, you are right. Raising children is a very personal experience, and while others mean well and think they are being supportive and helpful, sometimes it’s just too much. Try to be patient and do what you think is best. — Heloise
FAST FACTS
New uses for old muffin tins:
- Use to organize your jewelry.
- Make candles in them (nice gifts for friends).
- Plant seeds in them to start your garden.
- Use in the garage to hold screws, nails, bolts, washers, etc.
SHOEHORN IN THE KITCHEN
Dear Heloise: I used to have a terrible time getting muffins out of the tin after baking. I found that a shoehorn does the trick without tearing up the muffin. — Doris in South Dakota
LAWN MOWER
Dear Heloise: One day I had a heavy box of stuff to take to the curb for pickup. I used a lawn mower that was nearby. I put the box down and put the lawnmower behind it and pushed it to the curb for pickup. It can be used to move heavy items outdoors and save your back. — Opal A., Garden Grove, Calif.
