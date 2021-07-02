Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.