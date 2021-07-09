HOT CARS CAN BE DANGEROUS
Dear Readers: Every summer we tackle the difficult subject of kids and pets and hot cars. Here we go again.
The temperature inside a parked car, when the temperature is 70 degrees outside, can climb to 100 degrees in only 20 minutes. If it’s a very hot day? The car’s interior temperature can go up to 140. And heat plus humidity is even worse. A dog or person confined in a car under these conditions can incur heatstroke; heatstroke can kill. Dogs cannot release heat efficiently from their bodies. Yes, they pant and sweat a bit through their feet, but it’s not enough to cool down the body. And people can’t cool themselves effectively either. Best bet? Leave pets and people safely home when the weather is hot. Please don’t crack a window or park in the shade. That’s not going to cool the car sufficiently. — Heloise
P.S. Before walking the dog on asphalt, touch the asphalt with your bare hand. If you can’t hold your hand there comfortably for 10 seconds, it’s too hot for your dog to walk on. Walk in the grass.
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Thank you for all the helpful hints; it’s great to read what other people do to solve problems. This is our Sadie Mae (named after Sadie Hawkins Day), a 7-year-old Bichon Frise who we love dearly. — Susan T., via email
Readers, would you like to see Sadie Mae and our other Pet Pals? Do you have a funny and furry friend to share?
FILL ‘ER UP
Dear Heloise: During the past year of the pandemic, we have accumulated many plastic takeout containers. Now that dining out is an option again, we carry these containers in our car and use them for our leftovers.
This way we reuse the containers, reduce the containers that restaurants use, and recycle them when they are no longer good to use. It is also more convenient than waiting for staff to bring us containers or for them to fill them. — Liz in Virginia
Liz, love where you are on this hint; the restaurant may or may not allow outside containers inside. Check with them first. — Heloise
GO PUT YOUR BIG PANTS ON
Dear Heloise: I hope the manufacturers start making pockets larger. I live in a retirement community that requires us to show our pass when we go to the pool, shows and most of the activities, and we don’t always want to carry a purse or bag of some kind with us to keep track of. I have some pants that I have to pin the pocket shut to be sure the pass will not fall out.
And I won’t even get started on the subject of carrying house and vehicle keys. I have had to go to the trouble of cutting off the bottom seam of the pocket and sewing on an extension to make them useable. I have learned to shop for pants pockets before deciding to even try on a pair of pants. — Twila S., via email
