DOG SAFETY
Dear Heloise: It scares me to see a dog riding in a car with the window down and his head sticking out. This seems extremely unsafe. — Julie R. in Texas
Julie, you’re right; this is dangerous. Any number of things can happen: The dog can be struck by road debris, something can fly into his eye (sand, dirt), he can hit his head on signage, he could possibly jump out or be thrown out of the vehicle. His delicate ear flaps can be damaged by the wind.
The safest place for your dog is in the backseat on the floor, or on the backseat secured by a seatbelt. Yes, a dog seatbelt is a thing! — Heloise
P.S. The dog in the bed of a pickup truck is an absolute no. There may be laws against this in your state. Check it out.
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Audie! He is a Belgian Malinois. A type of highly intelligent shepherd, these dogs are used by the military and the police. Annie M.’s “grand-dog” was brought over to Texas from Russia by her son.
A SIDE OF THE TIMES
Dear Heloise: Which side of the road should I jog, walk or ride my bike on? — Jeffrey W. in California
Jeffrey, here’s the scoop: Walkers need to face oncoming traffic (walk against traffic), and bicyclists need to ride with the flow of traffic. Wear a helmet when riding, and always remain aware of your surroundings. Walkers: No texting while walking. — Heloise
GROUP THINK
Dear Heloise: I like to volunteer at my animal shelter. Occasionally there will be a dog in there whose spirit is broken. Heaven knows what has happened to this dog, but he’s been through some trauma and he is shut down.
I sit quietly with this type of dog, sometimes in his pen! He will eventually warm up to me. Dogs are pack animals; they need to feel like they are part of a group. — Helene R. in Louisiana
Helen, get input from the shelter staff about these dogs; they’re likely to know some of the backstory on the dog: how he came to be at the shelter, etc. They might know something about his disposition too. — Heloise
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT
Dear Heloise: I buy inexpensive sheet cakes at my big retailer, cut them into rounds, or whatever shape I need, and practice my cake decorating. I can scrape off any pretty roses that were on the cake and reuse or freeze them. It’s lots of fun to play and experiment. — Barbie S. in South Carolina
WHAT’S IN A NAME?
Dear Readers: How did you come about choosing your pet’s name? Did you use one of his physical characteristics? His coloring? His temperament?
