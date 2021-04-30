Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. &&