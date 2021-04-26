Today’s Heloise includes tips from April 24.
IT’S TIME FOR GARDENING
Dear Readers: This last year has been trying in so many ways. Taking care of the family, including kids and school, working from home, constant cleaning, keeping up with COVID protocols, watching the news and media reports ... it can take a lot out of you. What’s a good way to cope?
Now that spring has sprung, it’s important to get outside, get some fresh air, throw the football around with the kids and, wait for it ... garden!
Gardening has proven to be a wonderful stress-reliever. There’s something about digging in the dirt, turning it, smelling it, mulching it, seeing the occasional cute, wandering nondescript bug poking about; the earth is alive and it needs our care!
Find some pretty pansies to plant as a border to your walkway; their color will brighten your path. If you’re really wanting to get down and dirty, consider a vegetable garden. Veggies to start now include carrots, radishes, broccoli, beets and spinach. Put your heart into your garden, and you’ll reap the rewards. — Heloise
P.S. Lay down a cardboard box under your garden to keep weeds from popping through. It will break down and compost naturally over time.
Also, if you’re a renter, discuss gardening with the landlord. She may help you pay!
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: In 2008, I adopted Zoom from Northern California Border Collie Rescue; he was 1 year old. His first and best friend was Ziggy. They would play and take walks together.
But they hadn’t seen each other for 12 years, so we weren’t sure if they would remember each other. Both dogs are much older now, but it was like they had never been apart. They played all day in the desert in Arizona! — Leslie L. in Utah
Leslie, great! To see Zoom and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to
Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
NOW EAR THIS
Dear Readers: Dogs with a lot of ear hair are more susceptible to getting ear infections, experts agree. The hair can be removed or trimmed down significantly. Leave this job to the pros though. — Heloise
DOG KISSES
Dear Heloise: When my dog licks my face, is she kissing me, or is she licking my skin because it’s salty? — Becky G. in Illinois
Becky, great question, and I would say yes to kisses! Here’s the scoop: Your dog learned as a puppy to lick its mother’s face for attention. If your dog licks you, and you like it and praise the dog, the dog will continue to lick you, if only to get the praise. So keep those kisses coming! — Heloise
EGG-CELLENT IDEA!
Dear Heloise: Am I the only one who takes the week’s leftovers and mixes them with scrambled eggs and cheese? Simple lunch, dinner or snack! — Glenna S. in Texas
THE HOME-BUYING PROCESS
Dear Readers: Lots of folks are buying homes right now! Whether it’s because of quarantine and we are realizing how small or ill-suited our current homes are, or if it’s because interest rates are low, now is a good time to consider home ownership.
Let’s start a series on the 411 of buying a home. What are the steps toward buying a home? Let’s take a look:
— Get pre-qualified for a mortgage loan to figure out how much home you can afford. Pre-qualification determines the top limit of a loan you can qualify for. You’ll supply a look at your financial history to the lender. This will include your income, assets, debts and credit score. (A pre-approval is kind of the same, but it requires documentation and verification.)
— Meet with a Realtor and search for the perfect home.
— Make an offer on a property you like, negotiate and sign a purchase agreement.
— Next? Here comes the home inspection and appraisal.
— Now your home goes into underwriting; its progress is monitored by your loan officer.
— Finally? Your loan is approved; the deal is done. Sign on the dotted line, transfer the dollars, and move in! Whoop!
Next week, we’ll look at the do’s and don’ts of tightening up and cleaning up your credit before you go home shopping. — Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Heloise: You write about learning about technology, maybe for the technology challenged like me — haha! But my hint? Just step away. Turn off the cellphone, the laptop, the desktop, the TV, the ear buds, and go outside.
Listen to the birds singing, throw the ball for the dog, feel the breeze on your skin and the sun on your face. Do this for at least 30 minutes per day. — Martha A. in Utah
Martha, I completely agree with this. — Heloise
EMAIL ETIQUETTE
Dear Heloise: I’m a teacher, and I’m teaching remotely now with the COVID situation. My students communicate with me mainly through email, and I’d like to share some hints on email etiquette.
First off, the subject line: two to three words describing the reason for the email. For example, “Missing Assignment” or “Homework Question.”
Next, a nice greeting: “Hello Mrs. Smith,” “Good Morning” or similar. After, state the reason for the email: “I am confused by ...” or “I am writing to you because ...” Then a nice closing, such as “Thank you” or “Have a nice day.” Finally, sign your name! Grammar gurus will concur: Always use proper grammar, punctuation, capitalization and spelling, and spell out words; don’t use cute abbreviations like “ur” or “plz.” These are good habits to get into for future professional business writings, too. — Mrs. Smith, San Antonio, Texas
COVID COUTURE
Dear Heloise: My hint is to make it easy on yourself when getting your COVID vaccine, clothing-wise. Loose, breezy sleeves, tank tops and even those “cold shoulder” style tops provide easy access for health-care providers to administer the shot. — Becky F. in Ohio
Fellas, short sleeves or tank tops for you. Rolled-up long sleeves are too bulky. — Heloise
