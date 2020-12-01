Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.