Bret Collins and Phoebe Kearney of Clearfield welcomed daughter, Amelia Noelle Collins, on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Penn Highlands DuBois. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Tom and Kylie Collins, Angela and John Steiner, and Melissa Lumadue and Jason Rothrock, all of Clearfield.
Great-grandparents are Terry and Terry Collins of Clearfield, Howard Wriglesworth of Curwensville, Linda Dixon of Nebraska, Ella “Dolly” Nickol of Shiloh, Lora and Chuck Lumadue of Mineral Springs, Betsy Kitzmiller of Monroeville and Darlene Kearney of Pittsburgh.