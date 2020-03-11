CLARION — Roads to Recovery is excited to announce that they have expanded their Clarion County based Certified Peer Support Program to begin offering those same mental health services in Clearfield and Jefferson Counties starting on April 1.
Roads to Recovery brings more than 10 years of compassion and knowledge to the area’s mental health industry. Peer Support services are unique to behavioral health services in that Peer Support staff use their own personal knowledge and experience to help others navigate the often difficult road to recovery.
This one on one service allows individuals to grow and develop skills to help achieve their own mental health recovery goals through the shared lived experience of their peer mentor. As a peer driven program, the individual served is involved in planning their own goals, identifying their personal barriers and using their personal strengths to access their recovery.
With years of experience, Roads to Recovery looks forward to offering this valuable service and collaborating with fellow service providers in Clearfield and Jefferson Counties. Roads to Recovery began in Clearfield in 2008 as a contracted provider to complete Consumer/Family Satisfaction Surveys in Cameron, Elk, Clarion, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Warren and Forest Counties. In 2009, they began serving Clarion County with Adult Certified Peer Support services then began offering them to youth as young as 14 in 2018.
Certified Peer Support services are available for individuals 14 years old and up. To qualify for the service you must have a signed referral from a licensed medical professional and be Medicaid funded. If you or someone you know is interested in receiving services or obtaining more information please feel free to call 765-0302.