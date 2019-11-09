DuBOIS — In a continuing effort to offer training relevant to the area workforce needs, Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education will offer the personal care home administrator training program in spring of 2020.{/span}
The 100-hour program will prepare graduates to enter a career in administration of long-term personal care facilities.
The Bureau of Labor Statistic predicts 20 percent growth in employment opportunities in health service management fields by 2026.
The role of the personal care home administrator is to supervise, plan, develop, monitor, and maintain appropriate standards of care throughout all departments. Individuals must have effective communication, leadership, and business skills to be successful. This required training for current personal care home administrators, or those who wish to become administrators, and direct care staff will cover caring for special needs and management. Topics include medication procedures, personal hygiene, nutrition, writing assessments, recreation, cultural competency, gerontology, care for residents with mental illness, dementia, and cognitive impairments, abuse and neglect prevention and reporting, resident home contracts, fire prevention, community resources, local, state, and federal laws, staff supervision and training, budgets, resident rights, and CPR.
Consisting of 19 courses, the 100-hour program is taught by Penn State University approved instructors who are experts in this topic. Individuals may register for the entire program or choose to take individual courses as needed.
Classes will be held from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 30, through May 6, 2020, at the DEF Building at Penn State DuBois. The fee for the entire program is $1,450, with individual courses priced at $150 each.
For more information, or to register, visit www.dubois.psu.edu/cce or contact Shelly Luchini at 375-4715 or smc200@psu.edu