Smoking Cessation Support Group to meet July 23
DuBOIS – Get help to stop smoking or staying smoke free. The Smoking Cessation Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois is meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, at the Penn Highlands Community Pharmacy, 621 S. Main St., DuBois.
This meeting is always the fourth Tuesday of every month and provides free support for those who smoke and want to quit and for those who quit and want to stay smoke-free.
Facilitators will share information and answer questions. Men and women who attend can support one another. Hearing from those who are facing similar problems can often help others overcome their own hurdles.
For more information, call The Lung Center at 375-3770.
Us TOO Prostate Support Group to meet Aug. 5
DuBOIS — The Us TOO International Prostate Cancer Education and Support Network will meet Monday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m., in St. Camillus Hall, Penn Highlands DuBois West, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
Shuttle service to and from the hospital front door and the parking lot is available. If you do not see it right away, call 814-375-3291 from your hospital parking spot anywhere on the PH DuBois West campus.
Us TOO is for those who have questions about prostate cancer, who need support or would like to have insight into what the future will bring from a personal background.
It is a place to talk and listen with people who have been through or going through prostate cancer. “If you want someone to talk to, or to ask a question of somebody who’s actually ‘been there and done that,’ or just want to know that you aren’t alone during this process, just take the first step and join us at our meeting,” said Bob Anthony of Brookville who will be facilitating the group. “Know that you are always welcome and your experiences can help others facing the same issues.”
All are welcome to attend. For more information, call Anthony at 715-0544.