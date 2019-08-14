Smoking Cessation Support Group DuBOIS – Get help to stop smoking or staying smoke free. The Smoking Cessation Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois is meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Penn Highlands Community Pharmacy, 621 S. Main St., DuBois.
This meeting is always the fourth Tuesday of every month and provides free support for those who smoke and want to quit and for those who quit and want to stay smoke-free.
Facilitators will share information and answer questions. Men and women who attend can support one another. Hearing from those who are facing similar problems can often help others overcome their own hurdles.
For more information, call The Lung Center at 375-3770.
Ostomy Support Group The Ostomy Support Group of Penn Highlands Healthcare will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Room 107 of the Central Resource Center building, 204 Hospital Ave., at Penn Highlands DuBois West. There will be a guest speaker from Hollister, an ostomy supply company.
The support group is hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare and provides emotional support and useful information for individuals living with an ostomy. It is a unique support group not only in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system but in the country. There are less than 400 nationwide.
The Ostomy Support Group meetings are informal, round-table discussions on topics of interest, new product demonstrations and question-and-answer sessions.
There is no fee to attend. For more information, please call Heather Kisamore, BSN, RN, CWOCN, at 375-3056.