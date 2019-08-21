Highmark Foundation awarded Centre Volunteers in Medicine a one-year, $125,000 grant for a new program to integrate behavioral health services with primary care for uninsured residents living or working in Centre Country.
The introduction of the Advancing Integrated Mental Health Solutions collaborative care model will bring much needed behavioral healthcare services to existing and new medical patients at CVIM.
CVIM Clinical Services director Kristi Mattzela said the grant would enable adding part-time paid behavioral health professionals to the existing team of volunteer providers, a step that would improve health outcomes.
“Collaborative care is a specific evidence based type of integrated care developed at the University of Washington. This care has been shown to lead to better patient outcomes, better patient and provider satisfaction, improved patient functioning and cost reductions in healthcare,” said Mattzela. “We are thrilled to offer our patients life-changing collaborative enabled by the Highmark Foundation commitment.”
“Comprehensive, integrated care leads to improved health outcomes, quality of care, and better collaboration between clinical specialties,” said Yvonne Cook, president, Highmark Foundation. She added, “This type of collaborative care will help bring together primary care and behavioral health systems, creating a new and dynamic model of care that will improve access to much needed services for patients.”
Centre Volunteers in Medicine is a free clinic providing Centre County residents and those working in Centre County with no health insurance a place to go for primary health care, emergency and restorative dental care, medication assistance and case management services. CVIM treats over 400 patients per year, who will receive the expanded AIMS support.