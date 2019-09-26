HARRISBURG — Department of Health officials today applauded the work being done in the state to combat sepsis and emphasized the need for evidence-based protocols in all hospitals and increased awareness surrounding this condition.
Sepsis is a blood infection that attacks the body’s own tissues and organs. It happens when an infection you already have, either in your skin, lungs, urinary tract, or somewhere else, triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. If left untreated, sepsis can quickly lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.
Pennsylvania’s medical professionals are battling sepsis through several different methods, including early detection; best practices; new initiatives; comprehensive education; and defined data and analytics.
There are four ways to get ahead of sepsis:
- Prevent infections
- Practice good hygiene — remember to wash your hands and keep cuts clean and covered until they are healed
- Know the signs and symptoms — high heart rate or a fever, shivering or feeling very cold.
- Act fast — get medical care immediately if you think you have sepsis or have an infection that is not getting better or is getting worse.
More information on sepsis can be found on the Department of Health’s website at www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.