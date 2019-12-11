While fall harvest is recognized as one of the busiest times of year on the farm, the holiday season ranks right up there as another hectic time for many families. The month of December always seems to go by in the blink of an eye.
Many look forward to the holiday season all year long, but between shopping, decorating, cooking and baking, entertaining, cleaning, traveling, and the holiday gatherings and parties, stress levels can be at an all-time high. Often, these are the times we tend to lose sight of our safety focus.
The kitchen serves as a very special gathering place for holiday traditions and memories while cooking or baking; however, the accessibility of knives and other sharp utensils, along with hot surfaces on the stovetop or oven, can prove to be hazardous if distracted. Talk with your children about some of the dangers in the kitchen and how they can prevent an incident from happening or what to do if one occurs. Along with cooking and baking, the kitchen can also be a prime location where a fire can start, so ensure there is a working smoke detector and fire extinguisher nearby.
When decorating, be sure to practice safe lifting and safe use of the ladder. While decorating outside, watch for slippery surfaces or tripping hazards. Don’t spend your holidays in a hospital bed or laid up on the couch. Check for any frayed or pinched wires on worn decorations, keep flammable items at least three feet from open flames and heating sources, and avoid stringing extension cords together or running them under rugs, carpets or furniture.
Holiday travel can also lead to high stress levels. Whether traveling short or long distances, Mother Nature can be unpredictable this time of year and throw a wrench in plans. Therefore, always give plenty of time to arrive safely. Avoid making up for running late by speeding or taking shortcuts around roadway safety. It is more important to arrive alive, than on-time.
Always be prepared for unexpected issues that may occur when traveling. Get your car serviced regularly, ensure the vehicle’s tires are in good condition, have an ample supply of gas, and purchase an emergency kit containing things like first-aid items, a supply of food and water, flashlights, blankets and other items in your car.
You can give the gift of safety by purchasing one of these kits for a loved one. Always make it a habit to drive responsibly. Those that feel impaired or notice someone else is impaired, should never get behind the wheel and give the keys to a sober driver.
Lastly, take care of yourself. When taking care of so many others don’t feel guilty about treating yourself. This may include selecting a little something for yourself while shopping, taking a relaxing bubble bath, or curling up on the couch with a favorite holiday movie. Also, avoid the slump that seems to happen following the New Year.
Typically, all of the holiday cheer and socializing that is amplified in November and December comes to a screeching halt at the beginning of the year. Move a holiday gathering or plan a party for mid-January. This may be a welcome change for friends or family. Otherwise, plan a mini-vacation or something to look forward to as the excitement of the holiday season fades.
This safety message was brought to you by Safe Kids Clearfield County. Safe Kids Clearfield County is part of Safe Kids Worldwide, http://www.safekids.org/, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children, the number one killer of kids in the United States.
