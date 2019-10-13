DUBOIS — “Healthy Coping: Side-Stepping Holiday Potholes” at the next meeting of the Diabetes Support Group at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Central Resource Center, 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, in Room 107.
All are welcome to attend this session, led by Jeril Goss, RN and certified diabetes educator at the Diabetes and Nutrition Wellness Center of Penn Highlands DuBois.
Free to attend, the support group was created for those diagnosed with diabetes and/or their family members to share personal stories, socialize and to obtain additional education about the disease.
Meetings are the third Tuesday of each month, except January.