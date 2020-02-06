Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will be hosting three separate evidence-based programs throughout Clearfield County.
Chronic Pain Self-Management is a program that teaches techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation and poor sleep. Classes will be held at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield. The CPSM class is an evidence-based program given two and a half hours, once a week, for six weeks. Subjects covered include:
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance
- Appropriate use of medications
- Communicating effectively with friends, family and health care professionals
- Nutrition
- Decision making and how to evaluate new treatments
Classes are free and will be held on Tuesdays, beginning March 3 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.. This is a six session series. Please plan on attending every session to get the full benefit of the course. Act now – class size is limited. For information or to register, please call Connie at the Clearfield Center for Active Living at 765-9319.
Healthy Steps in Motion is a strength and balance exercise program that helps to reduce the risk of falling, builds body strength and helps to increase flexibility and improve balance. Classes will be held at the Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr. in Kylertown. The HSIM class consists of eight sessions, taught by certified trainers. Each workshop starts with a warm-up, which is followed by strength and balance exercises and concludes with a cool down stretch. The class is designed to:
- prevent falls and injuries resulting from falls
- introduce methods to reduce falls
- increase awareness of risk for falls
Classes are free and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning March 3 and ending March 26, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Plan on attending every session to get the full benefit of the course. Class size is limited. For information or to register, please call 345-6338.
A Matter of Balance is an eight session, award-winning program approved by the Administration on Aging and National Council on the Aging.
This program acknowledges the risk of falling but emphasizes practical coping strategies to reduce this fear. They include promoting a view of falls and fear of falling as controllable, setting realistic goals for increasing activity, changing the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and promoting exercise to increase strength and balance.
The program is designed to benefit community-dwelling older adults who: are concerned about falls, have sustained a fall in the past, restrict activities because of concerns about falling, are interested in improving flexibility, balance and strength, and are age 60 or older, ambulatory and able to problem-solve.
Classes will be held at the Coalport Center for Active living in Coalport beginning on March 3 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.. The classes run every Tuesday and Thursday for four weeks.
Enrollment is required. Call 672-3574 to register or for more information.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.