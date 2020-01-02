DuBOIS — The Breast Cancer Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois will meet at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
All breast cancer survivors at any stage – newly diagnosed or long-time survivors – can attend. As it is for survivors only, its goal is to provide a comfortable place for listening, learning and sharing.
There is no cost to attend, and it doesn’t matter where a participant received treatments. For more information, call Breast Care Services at PH DuBois at 375-4063.