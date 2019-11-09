Residents living in and around the Clearfield region can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Trinity United Methodist Church will host this community event on Nov. 21. at 121 S. 2nd St in Clearfield.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health
- HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
- Diabetes risk
- Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
- Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.