BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TNS) — After she broke her neck in a car accident at age 28, Renée Tucker’s doctors told her that her newly repaired spine would never be as strong as it was before. Another accident could paralyze her.
She’s not allowed to run or ride on roller coasters, but the Buckingham Township mother of two has mostly been able to lead a normal life.
Now that she’s 51, though, she’s worrying more about her health. She often feels some dizziness and pain when she stands up, symptoms her doctors have not been able to explain. Any ache in her neck makes her anxious. She’s much more afraid of falling than she used to be.
She’s seen that some people her age, even those who’ve taken good care of themselves, have had major health problems.
“I just have this kind of sense of impending doom, that it’s going to get worse and not be manageable,” she said of her health. “As I get older, I feel weaker and weaker.”
While plenty of people ignore their health all their lives, Tucker’s worries about her increasing vulnerability are common in later life. Doctors and mental health experts said the 50s, 60s and up can be when symptoms provoke more anxiety than they once did.
This is when many first experience serious illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.
Even if they don’t have a chronic illness, people are more aware of their mortality. Chest discomfort we could attribute in our youth to sore muscles can seem much more ominous. Stomach distress might be cancer.
A headache could be a stroke. Every forgotten name might mean Alzheimer’s disease.
It’s hard to avoid the message that the risk of almost everything bad, including death, goes up with age.
That’s why, age mostly determines screening for breast, prostate and colon cancer. It’s why doctors start paying closer attention to your heart.
Barbara Grabias experienced the newly heightened anxiety recently when she felt chest pressure. She worried that something was wrong with her heart. She went to the doctor and learned she had acid reflux, a condition easily remedied by over-the-counter medicine.
Older people “are more conscious of little pings and pangs in their body,” said Grabias, 77, who lives near Washington Square. “It’s probably when I got to be 70 is when I started to think more of the preciousness of health.”
For most of us, health worries are allayed by test results. We might lose some sleep temporarily, but we gain renewed appreciation for health we can no longer take for granted. For some, though, the distress is extreme enough that life starts to revolve around health fears.
There are hours spent on the Internet that can fuel cyberchondria and constant doctor visits.
Health experts say that worries about health exist on a continuum. A little worry is normal and may be good, because it prompts people to see their doctors. A lot can be crippling.
Doctors can calm patients by saying they’re trying to rule out something that’s extremely unlikely. If they think the threat is bigger, they can promise to give the patients results as soon as possible and take care of them if something is wrong. Neesha Patel, a geriatrician at Cooper University Health Care, said patients often fret over tests that doctors consider routine. Before mammograms, she warns older women that modern mammograms often lead to more testing.
“Please do not worry if that happens,” she tells them.
If your anxiety is on the milder end of the spectrum, it can help to know that worry is normal. Accept it and know it will pass. Good nutrition, exercise and meditation can help.
One thing people can do is train themselves to pay attention to their bodies differently.
We all notice when something feels a little wrong. It’s also important to notice how often we feel fine.
We can also often talk ourselves out of stress by really thinking about what’s causing it. “Stress results from two things,” Langer said.
“One is that you think something is going to happen, and two is, when it happens, it’s going to be awful. You need to question both of those.”
We’ll all feel better if we realize that a lifetime of experiences will help us cope. “We’ll just sit back and let whatever happens happen,” Langer said.