The first week of high school football season was a successful one for Progressland teams, who went 4-2. One of those losses happened in a game pitting two area squads against each other as P-O dropped a 28-21 decision to West Branch in an overtime thriller.
Clearfield opened its slate with an impressive 27-7 win over rival DuBois, while Glendale ran roughshod over Claysburg-Kimmel in a 51-14 thrashing. Curwensville also picked up a win, getting a fourth-quarter score to pull out a 7-6 win over Everett.
Mo Valley came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard in its game against North Star, which pulled away from the Knights in the second half for a 30-7 triumph.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte completed nine of his 20 pass attempts for 210 yards and a TD — a 46-yard strike to Karson Kilne that gave the Bison a 21-0 lead over DuBois at the half. He also rushed 10 times for 66 yards and had TD runs of 1 and 10 yards.
2. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans threw for 126 yards, completing seven of his 15 attempts. He had TD passes of 49 and 13 yards. Biggans also scored on a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs, including the game-winner in overtime.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Glendale’s Suds Dubler carried the ball just four times, but he piled up 140 yards with touchdown runs of 50, 21 (both in second quarter) and 55 yards to help the Vikings race to a 28-0 halftime lead and eventual 37-point victory over Claysburg.
2. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Matt Martin ran 21 times for 136 yards against West Branch, scoring an 8-yard touchdown in the first that helped springboard the Mounties to a 21-7 second-quarter advantage.
3. Viking back Zeke Dubler busted a 67-yard TD run in the second quarter and added a 21-yard scoring jaunt in the third, while amassing 117 yards on only seven carries.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Bison Karson Kline hauled in eight receptions for 161 yards and a had a 46-yard TD reception that put Clearfield up three scores over rival DuBois.
2. West Branch’s Kyle Kolesar made just one catch, but it was a big one, as he pulled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Biggans to put the Warriors on the board and tie the game in the early going against P-O, 7-7.
3. Curwensville’s Ty Terry had the second-highest reception total of the week with four, gaining 26 yards on the plays.
BIG PLAYS
1. Curwensville’s Thad Butler ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run with 7:28 to play and Jake Mullins booted the PAT to give the Tide a 7-6 win over Everett, which held a 308-222 advantage in total yards.
2. West Branch’s Parker Johnson pounced on a P-O fumble early in the fourth quarter to snuff out a Mountie drive that started on the 33 and ended in Warrior territory at the 29. The game was tied at 21 at that point and ended up going to overtime where West Branch pulled out the win.
STAT/FACT OF
THE WEEK
Glendale defeated Claysburg-Kimmel 51-14 despite only running 24 offensive plays, while the Bulldogs took 50 offensive snaps. Seven of Glendale’s 24 offensive plays went for touchdowns. The seven scoring plays made up 303 of the Vikings’ 390 total yards.