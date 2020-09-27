Week 3 of the high school football season was a tough one for area teams. All five Progressland teams in action lost, two by shutout and three with the mercy clock running.
West Branch came closest to victory, falling by a single point to Mount Union.
But despite the losses on the scoreboard, there were still some individual performances of note.
TOP QUARTERBACKS
1. While it was a rough week for area signal callers, who combined to throw eight interceptions, West Branch’s Tyler Biggans had a solid outing, while splitting the quarterback duties. He completed six of his 14 attempts for 120 yards and a touchdown (the only passing TD of the week for Progressland teams), while also running 16 times for 57 yards and two more scores.
RUSHING LEADERS
1. For the second time in three weeks, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm led the area in rushing yards. He carried 16 times for 101 yards and scored a 35-yard touchdown against Central.
2. Biggans put up the second-highest total of the week with his 57 yards. He was also the only area player to score two TDs.
3. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth ran for 52 yards on just nine carries in the Knight’s loss to Northern Bedford.
TOP AERIAL PERFORMANCES
1. Curwensville’s Ty Terry had the most receptions this week with nine and the second-highest receiving yardage total with 82 in the Tide’s loss to Union/AC Valley.
2. Glendale’s Baine Seilhamer caught five balls for 75 yards in the Vikings’ road defeat at Bellwood-Antis.
3. Warrior running back Will Herring had four receptions for an area-best 97 receiving yards and hauled in a 64-yard TD pass from Biggans that gave West Branch a 14-7 first-quarter lead over Mount Union.
BIG PLAYS
1. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Hunter Weitoish returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score during the third quarter of the Mounties’ loss to Central. The return came after the Dragons had made the score 33-0 and gave P-O a spark as it fought off a mercy clock loss.
2. Herring’s 64-yard TD catch gave the Warriors back the momentum just 55 seconds after Mount Union had tied the game. Unfortunately, the Trojans answered immediately with a 70-yard kick return for a score to make it 14-14 with 5:37 left in a wild first quarter.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
Big plays were the achilles heel of most of Progressland’s teams this week. Of the 31 touchdowns area squads surrendered, 17 were scored from at least 22 yards out with 10 coming from at least 40 yards away.
Friday’s boxscores:
CENTRAL 40
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14
Score by Quarters
Central 6 20 7 7 — 40
P-O 0 0 8 6 — 14
First Quarter
CE—Klotz 69 pass from Hoenstine, (kick failed), 2:05.
Second Quarter
CE—Boyles 25 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 11:53.
CE—Boyles 6 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 6:33.
CE—Klotz 51 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 2:28.
Third Quarter
CE—Beisinger 62 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 5:14.
PO—Weitoish 80 kickoff return, (Martin pass from Whitehead), 5:01.
Fourth Quarter
PO—Stamm 35 run, (pass failed), 11:29.
CE—Gregg 1 run, (Keith kick), 8:09.
C PO
First downs 14 14
Rushes-yards 19-111 44-170
Comp-Att-Int 12-22-0 6-12-0
Passing Yards 300 36
Total Plays-Yards 41-411 56-206
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts 2-28.5 5-37.8
Penalties-Yards 1-5 4-58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Central—Hoenstine 6-35, Gregg 8-34, Smith 2-28, Rhule 2-15, Beisinger 1-(-1).
Philipsburg-Osceola—Stamm 16-101, Weitoish 7-41, Gustkey 8-23, Whitehead 10-12, Hughes 1-0, Martin 2(-7).
PASSING
Central—Hoenstine 12-of-22, 300 yds., 4 TD.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Whitehead 6-of-12, 36 yds.
RECEIVING
Central—Klotz 3-129, Beisinger 2-91, Boyles 4-51, Gregg 1-11, Harbaugh 1-9, Smith 1-9.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Depto 2-17, N. Gustkey 1-13, Stamm 1-7, Weitoish 2-(-1).
UNION/AC VALLEY 45
CURWENSVILLE 0
Score by Quarters
C’ville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Union 13 12 14 6 — 45
First Quarter
U—Tanner Merwin 1 run, (Colton Murray kick).
U—Eli Penny 22 run, (kick failed).
Second Quarter
U—Caden Rainey 11 run (2-pt conversion failed).
U—Kylar Culbertson 7 run, (2-pt conversion failed).
Third Quarter
U—Karter Vogle 26 pass from Merwin, (Murray kick).
U—Merwin 12 run, (Murray kick).
Fourth Quarter
U—Gaven Bowser 12 run, (conversion failed).
CW UAV
First downs 8 N/A
Rushes-yards 18-45 41-398
Comp-Att-Int 17-32-4 10-13-0
Passing Yards 112 134
Total Plays-Yards 35-157 54-532
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 2-38.5.3 1-38
Penalties-Yards 4-20 N/A
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Thad Butler 7-27, Duane Brady 3-11, Dan McGarry 6-9, Chase Irwin 2-(-2).
Union—Caden Rainey 7-100, Eli Penny 10-79, Kaden Culbertson 8-77, Tanner Merwin 9-62, Bailey Crissman 3-42, Gaven Bowser 4-38.
PASSING
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 17-of-32 112 yds., 4 Int.
Union—Tanner Merwin 10-of-12, 134 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Ty Terry 9-82, Thad Butler 4-17, Collin Jacobson 2-3, Michael Lezzer 1-11, Nik Fegert 1-(-1).
Union—Caden Rainey 4-74, Karter Vogle 3-33, Kaden Culbertson 1-10, Gaven Bowser 1-9, Ryan Cooper 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—none.
Union—Skyler Roxbury 3, Ryan Cooper.
BELLWOOD-ANTIS 47
GLENDALE 0
Score by Quarters
Glendale 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bellwood-Antis 13 27 0 7 — 47
First Quarter
BA—Mallon 40 rush, (pass failed), 7:10.
BA—Mallon 5 rush, (kick good), 1:17.
Second Quarter
BA—Plank 1 run, (kick good), 1:17.
BA—Dorminy 2 run, (kick failed), 8:34.
BA—Plank 2 run, (kick good), 5:43.
BA—Mallon 47 run, (kick good), 0:58.
Fourth Quarter
BA—Shildt 2 run, (kick good), 11:04.
G BA
First downs 6 21
Rushes-yards 12-47 39-371
Comp-Att-Int 13-24-2 3-6-1
Passing Yards 99 63
Total Plays-Yards 38-142 45-434
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Punts 2-27 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-65 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Glendale—S. Dubler 8-33, Cavalet 2-14, G. Misiura 1-2, T. Misiura 1(-2).
Bellwood-Antis—Mallon 9-143, Plank 11-108, Gibbons 8-70, Poorman 1-28, Kost 1-8, Hescox 1-5, Pellegrino 2-5, Dorminy 2-4, Shildt 3-1, Pellegrine 1-(-1).
PASSING
Glendale—G. Misiura 12-22-2-95, Cavalet 1-2-0-4.
Bellwood-Antis—Pellegrine 3-6-1-63
RECEIVING
Glendale—Seilhamer 5-75, S. Dubler 3-14, Z. Dubler 2-9, Brown 1-4, Cree 1-(-3).
Bellwood-Antis—Mallon 1-27, Plank 1-20, Shedlock 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Glendale—Z. Dubler.
Bellwood-Antis—Plank, Mallon.
NORTHERN BEDFORD COUNTY—56
MOSHANNON VALLEY—7
Score by Quarters
No. Bedford 21 21 7 7 — 56
Mo Valley 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
NB—Dalton Smith 62 run, (kick failed), 11:44.
NB—Thad Leidy 34 run, (Cadin Ebersole pass from Thad Leidy), 5:06.
NB—Cadin Ebersole 30 interception return, (Collin Yeatts kick), 2:46.
Second Quarter
NB—Dalton Smith 7 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 10:52.
NB—Dalton Smith 24 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 3:31.
NB—Brady Clark 75 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 1:07.
Third Quarter
NB—Cadin Ebersole 65 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 8:29.
MV—Niko Smeal 2 run, (Michael Kephart kick), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
NB—Adam Johnson 56 pass from Eion Snyder, (Evan Coffey kick), 5:02.
NB MV
First downs 14 13
Rushes-yards 21-319 42-159
Comp-Att-Int 5-10-0 4-7-1
Passing Yards 137 30
Total Plays-Yards 31-456 49-189
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 0-0.0 4-29.5
Penalties-Yards 2-10 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Northern Bedford—Dalton Smith 5-113, Cadin Ebersole 4-80, Brady Clark 1-75, Thad Leidy 10-40, Justin Ward 4-15, Eion Snider 1-11, Adam Johnson 1-2, Noah Baker 1-(-1), Bryant Mickey 1-(-1), Team 1-(-15).
Moshannon Valley—Levi Knuth 9-52, Jalen Kurten 1-47, Michael Kephart 12-42, Niko Smeal 8-28, Tanner Kephart 5-10, David Honan 5-5, Lucas Yarger 1-4, Team 1-(-29).
PASSING
Northern Bedford—Eion Snider 2-of-3, 76 yds.; Thad Leidy 3-of-7, 61 yds.
Moshannon Valley—Michael Kephart 3-of-7, 30 yds., 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Northern Bedford—Adam Johnson 1-56, Brooks Snider 1-25, Brady Clark 1-22, Hunter Walter 1-20, Evan Clouse 1-14.
Moshannon Valley—Micah Beish 2-18, Niko Smeal 2-12.
INTERCEPTIONS
Northern Bedford—Cadin Ebersole.
Moshannon Valley—none.
MOUNT UNION 21
WEST BRANCH 20
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 14 7 0 0 — 21
West Branch 14 0 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
WB—Biggans 2 run, (Betts kick), 9:02
MU—Robinson 2 run, (Skopic kick), 6:50
WB—Biggans 64 pass to Herring, (Betts kick), 5:55
MU—Robinson 70 kick return, (Skopic kick), 5:37
Second Quarter
MU—Brumbaugh 32 pass to Lear, (Skopic kick), 3:17
Fourth Quarter
WB—Biggans 2 run, (conversion failed), 2:44
MU WB
First downs 8 11
Rushes-yards 30-123 31-111
Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 8-24-1
Passing Yards 94 140
Total Plays-Yards 43-263 55-251
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Punts 3-33.3 3-34.6
Penalties-Yards 7-37 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Mount Union—Je’saun Robinson 13-84, Jayvien Brumbaugh 9-40, Klayton Willoughby 7-(-)1, Vince Lear 2-4, Bryce Danish 1-0,
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 16-57, Will Herring 12-49, Jackson Croyle 3-3.
PASSING
Mount Union—Jayvien Brumbaugh 7-12-1-81, Dayvon Wilson, 1-1-0-13
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 6-14-0-120, Jackson Croyle 2-10-1-20
RECEIVING
Mount Union—Vince Lear 5-66, Je’saun Robinson, 1-5, Dayvon Wilson 1-18, Blake Woodward 1-5
West Branch—Will Herring 4-97, Noah Hoffner 2-17, Owen Graham 1-16, Tyler Biggans 1-10
INTERCEPTIONS
Mount Union— Vince Lear.
West Branch— Tyler Biggans.