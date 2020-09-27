Nate Gustkey run
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nate Gustkey runs the ball as teammates Josh Lesko (52) and Josiah Kephart (55) look to make blocks against Central on Friday.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

Week 3 of the high school football season was a tough one for area teams. All five Progressland teams in action lost, two by shutout and three with the mercy clock running.

West Branch came closest to victory, falling by a single point to Mount Union.

But despite the losses on the scoreboard, there were still some individual performances of note.

TOP QUARTERBACKS

1. While it was a rough week for area signal callers, who combined to throw eight interceptions, West Branch’s Tyler Biggans had a solid outing, while splitting the quarterback duties. He completed six of his 14 attempts for 120 yards and a touchdown (the only passing TD of the week for Progressland teams), while also running 16 times for 57 yards and two more scores.

RUSHING LEADERS

1. For the second time in three weeks, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm led the area in rushing yards. He carried 16 times for 101 yards and scored a 35-yard touchdown against Central.

2. Biggans put up the second-highest total of the week with his 57 yards. He was also the only area player to score two TDs.

3. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth ran for 52 yards on just nine carries in the Knight’s loss to Northern Bedford.

TOP AERIAL PERFORMANCES

1. Curwensville’s Ty Terry had the most receptions this week with nine and the second-highest receiving yardage total with 82 in the Tide’s loss to Union/AC Valley.

2. Glendale’s Baine Seilhamer caught five balls for 75 yards in the Vikings’ road defeat at Bellwood-Antis.

3. Warrior running back Will Herring had four receptions for an area-best 97 receiving yards and hauled in a 64-yard TD pass from Biggans that gave West Branch a 14-7 first-quarter lead over Mount Union.

BIG PLAYS

1. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Hunter Weitoish returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score during the third quarter of the Mounties’ loss to Central. The return came after the Dragons had made the score 33-0 and gave P-O a spark as it fought off a mercy clock loss.

2. Herring’s 64-yard TD catch gave the Warriors back the momentum just 55 seconds after Mount Union had tied the game. Unfortunately, the Trojans answered immediately with a 70-yard kick return for a score to make it 14-14 with 5:37 left in a wild first quarter.

STAT/FACT

OF THE WEEK

Big plays were the achilles heel of most of Progressland’s teams this week. Of the 31 touchdowns area squads surrendered, 17 were scored from at least 22 yards out with 10 coming from at least 40 yards away.

Friday’s boxscores:

CENTRAL 40

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14

Score by Quarters

Central 6 20 7 7 — 40

P-O 0 0 8 6 — 14

First Quarter

CE—Klotz 69 pass from Hoenstine, (kick failed), 2:05.

Second Quarter

CE—Boyles 25 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 11:53.

CE—Boyles 6 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 6:33.

CE—Klotz 51 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 2:28.

Third Quarter

CE—Beisinger 62 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 5:14.

PO—Weitoish 80 kickoff return, (Martin pass from Whitehead), 5:01.

Fourth Quarter

PO—Stamm 35 run, (pass failed), 11:29.

CE—Gregg 1 run, (Keith kick), 8:09.

C PO

First downs 14 14

Rushes-yards 19-111 44-170

Comp-Att-Int 12-22-0 6-12-0

Passing Yards 300 36

Total Plays-Yards 41-411 56-206

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

Punts 2-28.5 5-37.8

Penalties-Yards 1-5 4-58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Central—Hoenstine 6-35, Gregg 8-34, Smith 2-28, Rhule 2-15, Beisinger 1-(-1).

Philipsburg-Osceola—Stamm 16-101, Weitoish 7-41, Gustkey 8-23, Whitehead 10-12, Hughes 1-0, Martin 2(-7).

PASSING

Central—Hoenstine 12-of-22, 300 yds., 4 TD.

Philipsburg-Osceola—Whitehead 6-of-12, 36 yds.

RECEIVING

Central—Klotz 3-129, Beisinger 2-91, Boyles 4-51, Gregg 1-11, Harbaugh 1-9, Smith 1-9.

Philipsburg-Osceola—Depto 2-17, N. Gustkey 1-13, Stamm 1-7, Weitoish 2-(-1).

UNION/AC VALLEY 45

CURWENSVILLE 0

Score by Quarters

C’ville 0 0 0 0 — 0

Union 13 12 14 6 — 45

First Quarter

U—Tanner Merwin 1 run, (Colton Murray kick).

U—Eli Penny 22 run, (kick failed).

Second Quarter

U—Caden Rainey 11 run (2-pt conversion failed).

U—Kylar Culbertson 7 run, (2-pt conversion failed).

Third Quarter

U—Karter Vogle 26 pass from Merwin, (Murray kick).

U—Merwin 12 run, (Murray kick).

Fourth Quarter

U—Gaven Bowser 12 run, (conversion failed).

CW UAV

First downs 8 N/A

Rushes-yards 18-45 41-398

Comp-Att-Int 17-32-4 10-13-0

Passing Yards 112 134

Total Plays-Yards 35-157 54-532

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Punts 2-38.5.3 1-38

Penalties-Yards 4-20 N/A

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Curwensville—Thad Butler 7-27, Duane Brady 3-11, Dan McGarry 6-9, Chase Irwin 2-(-2).

Union—Caden Rainey 7-100, Eli Penny 10-79, Kaden Culbertson 8-77, Tanner Merwin 9-62, Bailey Crissman 3-42, Gaven Bowser 4-38.

PASSING

Curwensville—Dan McGarry 17-of-32 112 yds., 4 Int.

Union—Tanner Merwin 10-of-12, 134 yds., 1 TD.

RECEIVING

Curwensville—Ty Terry 9-82, Thad Butler 4-17, Collin Jacobson 2-3, Michael Lezzer 1-11, Nik Fegert 1-(-1).

Union—Caden Rainey 4-74, Karter Vogle 3-33, Kaden Culbertson 1-10, Gaven Bowser 1-9, Ryan Cooper 1-8.

INTERCEPTIONS

Curwensville—none.

Union—Skyler Roxbury 3, Ryan Cooper.

BELLWOOD-ANTIS 47

GLENDALE 0

Score by Quarters

Glendale 0 0 0 0 — 0

Bellwood-Antis 13 27 0 7 — 47

First Quarter

BA—Mallon 40 rush, (pass failed), 7:10.

BA—Mallon 5 rush, (kick good), 1:17.

Second Quarter

BA—Plank 1 run, (kick good), 1:17.

BA—Dorminy 2 run, (kick failed), 8:34.

BA—Plank 2 run, (kick good), 5:43.

BA—Mallon 47 run, (kick good), 0:58.

Fourth Quarter

BA—Shildt 2 run, (kick good), 11:04.

G BA

First downs 6 21

Rushes-yards 12-47 39-371

Comp-Att-Int 13-24-2 3-6-1

Passing Yards 99 63

Total Plays-Yards 38-142 45-434

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Punts 2-27 0-0

Penalties-Yards 10-65 6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Glendale—S. Dubler 8-33, Cavalet 2-14, G. Misiura 1-2, T. Misiura 1(-2).

Bellwood-Antis—Mallon 9-143, Plank 11-108, Gibbons 8-70, Poorman 1-28, Kost 1-8, Hescox 1-5, Pellegrino 2-5, Dorminy 2-4, Shildt 3-1, Pellegrine 1-(-1).

PASSING

Glendale—G. Misiura 12-22-2-95, Cavalet 1-2-0-4.

Bellwood-Antis—Pellegrine 3-6-1-63

RECEIVING

Glendale—Seilhamer 5-75, S. Dubler 3-14, Z. Dubler 2-9, Brown 1-4, Cree 1-(-3).

Bellwood-Antis—Mallon 1-27, Plank 1-20, Shedlock 1-16.

INTERCEPTIONS

Glendale—Z. Dubler.

Bellwood-Antis—Plank, Mallon.

NORTHERN BEDFORD COUNTY—56

MOSHANNON VALLEY—7

Score by Quarters

No. Bedford 21 21 7 7 — 56

Mo Valley 0 0 7 0 — 7

First Quarter

NB—Dalton Smith 62 run, (kick failed), 11:44.

NB—Thad Leidy 34 run, (Cadin Ebersole pass from Thad Leidy), 5:06.

NB—Cadin Ebersole 30 interception return, (Collin Yeatts kick), 2:46.

Second Quarter

NB—Dalton Smith 7 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 10:52.

NB—Dalton Smith 24 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 3:31.

NB—Brady Clark 75 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 1:07.

Third Quarter

NB—Cadin Ebersole 65 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 8:29.

MV—Niko Smeal 2 run, (Michael Kephart kick), 1:25.

Fourth Quarter

NB—Adam Johnson 56 pass from Eion Snyder, (Evan Coffey kick), 5:02.

NB MV

First downs 14 13

Rushes-yards 21-319 42-159

Comp-Att-Int 5-10-0 4-7-1

Passing Yards 137 30

Total Plays-Yards 31-456 49-189

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Punts 0-0.0 4-29.5

Penalties-Yards 2-10 4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Northern Bedford—Dalton Smith 5-113, Cadin Ebersole 4-80, Brady Clark 1-75, Thad Leidy 10-40, Justin Ward 4-15, Eion Snider 1-11, Adam Johnson 1-2, Noah Baker 1-(-1), Bryant Mickey 1-(-1), Team 1-(-15).

Moshannon Valley—Levi Knuth 9-52, Jalen Kurten 1-47, Michael Kephart 12-42, Niko Smeal 8-28, Tanner Kephart 5-10, David Honan 5-5, Lucas Yarger 1-4, Team 1-(-29).

PASSING

Northern Bedford—Eion Snider 2-of-3, 76 yds.; Thad Leidy 3-of-7, 61 yds.

Moshannon Valley—Michael Kephart 3-of-7, 30 yds., 1 INT.

RECEIVING

Northern Bedford—Adam Johnson 1-56, Brooks Snider 1-25, Brady Clark 1-22, Hunter Walter 1-20, Evan Clouse 1-14.

Moshannon Valley—Micah Beish 2-18, Niko Smeal 2-12.

INTERCEPTIONS

Northern Bedford—Cadin Ebersole.

Moshannon Valley—none.

MOUNT UNION 21

WEST BRANCH 20

Score by Quarters

Mount Union 14 7 0 0 — 21

West Branch 14 0 0 6 — 20

First Quarter

WB—Biggans 2 run, (Betts kick), 9:02

MU—Robinson 2 run, (Skopic kick), 6:50

WB—Biggans 64 pass to Herring, (Betts kick), 5:55

MU—Robinson 70 kick return, (Skopic kick), 5:37

Second Quarter

MU—Brumbaugh 32 pass to Lear, (Skopic kick), 3:17

Fourth Quarter

WB—Biggans 2 run, (conversion failed), 2:44

MU WB

First downs 8 11

Rushes-yards 30-123 31-111

Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 8-24-1

Passing Yards 94 140

Total Plays-Yards 43-263 55-251

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Punts 3-33.3 3-34.6

Penalties-Yards 7-37 3-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Mount Union—Je’saun Robinson 13-84, Jayvien Brumbaugh 9-40, Klayton Willoughby 7-(-)1, Vince Lear 2-4, Bryce Danish 1-0,

West Branch—Tyler Biggans 16-57, Will Herring 12-49, Jackson Croyle 3-3.

PASSING

Mount Union—Jayvien Brumbaugh 7-12-1-81, Dayvon Wilson, 1-1-0-13

West Branch—Tyler Biggans 6-14-0-120, Jackson Croyle 2-10-1-20

RECEIVING

Mount Union—Vince Lear 5-66, Je’saun Robinson, 1-5, Dayvon Wilson 1-18, Blake Woodward 1-5

West Branch—Will Herring 4-97, Noah Hoffner 2-17, Owen Graham 1-16, Tyler Biggans 1-10

INTERCEPTIONS

Mount Union— Vince Lear.

West Branch— Tyler Biggans.