COVID-19 made an impact on games for the third time in Progressland this season as Curwensville’s game with Redbank Valley was cancelled Friday morning due to the Bulldogs possibly coming into contact with the virus in a Week 5 game against Keystone.
All other Progressland teams played, but just one — Clearfield — came away with a victory, routing Huntingdon in a warmup for its District 9 title game against St. Marys Saturday.
Glendale dropped a 37-20 decision to Juniata Valley, while ICC counterparts Mo Valley and West Branch fell to Tussey Mountain and Williamsburg, respectively.
Philipsburg-Osceola also lost, but played undefeated Tyrone very tough in a 35-27 defeat.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Bison signal caller Oliver Billotte threw for 144 yards and three touchdowns in just one-and-a-half quarters of work, leading Clearfield to a 42-0 lead by the 6:24 mark of the second quarter.
2. Glendale’s Garret Misiura hit on 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 210 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Baine Seilhamer.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. P-O’s Kaleb Stamm rushed for 148 yards on 29 carries in the Mounties game against Tyrone and added a 50-yard TD reception on a scree pass as he accounted for 198 of P-O’s 330 total yards.
2. Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal carried the ball just five times, but ran for 69 yards and two scores, including a 42-yard jaunt that gave the Bison a 7-0 lead.
3. West Branch’s Will Herring carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards against Williamsburg and added an 80-yard kickoff return in the Warriors’ loss.
TOP
AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Baine Seilhamer continues to produce for the Vikings as he caught another TD pass this week and had five receptions for 107 yards. Seilhamer has eight T catches in six games.
2. Seilhamer’s teammate Zeke Dubler also went over the century mark, catching eight passes for 103 yards.
3. Bison receiver Karson Kline caught two balls for 50 yards and a touchdown in Clearfield’s 42-14 victory.
BIG PLAYS
1. Clearfield’s Nate Natoli and Isaac Samsel picked off Huntingdon passes on consecutive Bearcat snaps and Clearfield turned both turnovers into touchdowns a play later, scoring 29 seconds apart to make a 28-0 lead a 42-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.
2. P-O’s Hunter Weitoish returned a punt 31 yards to set the Mounties up at the Tyrone 24, leading to a Nathan Gustkey 24-yard run that cut the deficit to 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
Tussey Mountain scored a program-record 64 points against Moshannon Valley. The winning team has scored 50 or more points in five of the last eight games in the series.