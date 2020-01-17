Alayna Hawkins and Johnny Gigliotti have announced their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Kandace and Leonard Hawkins of DuBois. She is a 2014 graduate of DuBois Area Senior High School and a 2018 graduate of Saint Francis University. She is currently a Master’s student in Marine Biology at the University of Maine.
The groom-elect is the son of Gerald and Amy Gigliotti of Reynoldsville. He is a 2014 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a 2018 graduate of Saint Francis University. He is currently employed as a registered nurse at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine.
A July 25, 2020 wedding is being planned.